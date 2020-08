Commentator Bill Press assess the unprecedented election-year landscape Video Credit: PoliticKing - Duration: 13:06s - Published 3 days ago Commentator Bill Press assess the unprecedented election-year landscape Progressive commentator Bill Press joins Larry for a look at 2020's unprecedented White House race, Kellyanne Conway's surprise departure from the administration and what impact Michael Cohen's upcoming book will have on Trump's re-election. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this