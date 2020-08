Storms took down trees and power lines in Connecticut on Thursday, and more than 28,000 people across the state were without power at one point; CBS2's Ali Bauman reports.



Related videos from verified sources Michael Fish's NBC 26 weather forecast



Today, we'll have a chance of an isolated shower or t'storms as a frontal boundary wavers around the area. It will be warm and humid with highs in the mid/upper-80s. If a storm does pop along this.. Credit: NBC 26 Wisconsin Duration: 02:12 Published 17 hours ago Franklin Lakes Cleaning Up From Storm Damage



Parts of the Tri-State Area are cleaning up after last night's violent weather. CBS2's John Dias has more from one hard hit spot in Bergen County, New Jersey. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 01:46 Published 1 day ago More Trees Down Across New Jersey



Parts of the Tri-State Area will be very busy this morning, cleaning up from last night's violent weather. CBS2's John Dias reports from Franklin Lakes, New Jersey. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 02:42 Published 2 days ago