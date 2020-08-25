Hurricane Laura Causes Major Flooding, Widespread Damage In Louisiana, Texas
Hurricane Laura devastated southern Louisiana communities Thursday, causing major flooding and widespread damage.
Hannah Kliger The latest on Hurricane Laura and the devastation it left behind.
https://t.co/4BVqesPDVd 1 hour ago
PHILIP CRAWFORD Hurricane Laura Causes Extensive Damage Across Louisiana https://t.co/DQSm9UxvnG 3 hours ago
BoobearAdventures RT @lvwarmup: Hurricane Laura causes major damage. I was just at this casino two weeks ago. So sad.
Daylight shows damage at L'Auberg Hote… 3 hours ago
Las Vegas Warm Up Hurricane Laura causes major damage. I was just at this casino two weeks ago. So sad.
Daylight shows damage at L'A… https://t.co/cy48zb12AM 4 hours ago
Milo Mighty Squeak from the Pilbara RT @Laura_B11: https://t.co/DsvHPQZqz5
My heart breaks for the people of LA! Praying for my family there! As a survivor of Hurricane Andr… 6 hours ago
I’m_Not_A_Bitch_I’m_The_Bitch https://t.co/DsvHPQZqz5
My heart breaks for the people of LA! Praying for my family there! As a survivor of Hurri… https://t.co/AiQzcqdAx8 6 hours ago
@Allan ‘EXTREMELY DANGEROUS SITUATION’: Hurricane Laura causes ‘chemical spill’ at major plant: https://t.co/hR2hx0Lvyo 9 hours ago
patricia finger russell 🖥🌸🎼 RT @Brittany_Boyer: Lake Charles, LA had a wind gust of 137 mph from Hurricane #Laura. This morning more than 500,000 remain without power… 11 hours ago
Louisiana family returns to damaged home after Hurricane LauraA lot of families in the community of Sulfur abided by the mandatory evacuation order. Jamie Wooster believes doing so saved her life.
Coastal Residents Slowly Returning To Survey Destruction Left Behind By Hurricane LauraAs residents slowly return, many are still figuring out just how much damage was done amid power outages extending across the coastal region.
Hurricane Laura Carves Destructive Path, Leaves 4 DeadOne of the strongest hurricanes ever to strike the U.S. has made landfall. Hurricane Laura barreled across Louisiana on Thursday, reports HuffPost. Laura sheared off roofs, killing a least four people..