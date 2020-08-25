Global  
 

Hurricane Laura Causes Major Flooding, Widespread Damage In Louisiana, Texas

Hurricane Laura Causes Major Flooding, Widespread Damage In Louisiana, Texas

Hurricane Laura Causes Major Flooding, Widespread Damage In Louisiana, Texas

Hurricane Laura devastated southern Louisiana communities Thursday, causing major flooding and widespread damage.


