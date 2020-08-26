Louisiana family returns to damaged home after Hurricane Laura
Video Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville - Duration: 01:51s - Published
4 minutes ago
Louisiana family returns to damaged home after Hurricane Laura
A lot of families in the community of Sulfur abided by the mandatory evacuation order.
Jamie Wooster believes doing so saved her life.
You Might Like
Related news from verified sources
President Trump said Thursday that he’ll travel to Texas and Louisiana to tour the damage in the...
FOXNews.com - Published
9 hours ago Also reported by •
CBS News
One of the strongest hurricanes to ever hit the region has slammed into the coast of the US state of...
SBS - Published
3 hours ago Also reported by •
Newsmax • Mashable • FOXNews.com • Zee News • WorldNews • CBS 2
Hurricane Laura was expected to cause catastrophic damage and "unsurvivable storm surge" to the Gulf...
Newsmax - Published
1 day ago Also reported by •
CBS News
Tweets about this
Related videos from verified sources