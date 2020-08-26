Global  
 

Thursday HS Football 2

Video Credit: WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN - Published
Thursday HS Football 2
Thursday HS Football 2

Talented teams in our area, and they looked the part in their 41-12 season opening win over soddy daisy.

Tonight the lions looked to showcase their talent against ooltewah.

One lightning delay for the owls and lions tonight -- didn't stop these defenses from striking in the first half.

Red bank quarterback joseph blackmon picked off by christian doty.

Owls have 26 seconds to make something happen.

=== red bank's cam bell has other ideas as he sacks fisher perry.

Lions lead 7-0 at half.

=== red bank's offense came alive after the break.

Blackmon slips through the defense for a fast 18 yard run down to the 10.

Lions get a field goal out of that.

17-0 lions.

==== next drive, this time it's running back lumiere strickland, gets to the outside, powers past the owls for a 31 pick up.

=== lions turn that into this... handoff to reco trimble.

No one in the way for the 25 yard score.

No doubter here.

Red bank wins, 31-7 top ranked south pittsburg making their home debut against grundy county.

Too bad the yellow jackets had to kick it to the pirates.

Opening kick goes to coby cooper.

He hits the sidelines with speed.

See yah.

They fire off the cannon way before he scores.

He was in the clear.

7-0 south pitt.

Cue the cannon for the pirates defense.

Grundy quarterback jacob dixson is in serious trouble.

Jamal allen the strip and ryan cagle pounces on it for the touchdown.

14-0 south pitt.

:hunter frame ran all over sequatchie county last week.

Tonight he adds a nice 22-yard touchodwn run.

It's now 21-0 pirates south pitt wins 49-0.

Pirates haven't been score on in two games.

East ridge joined the party in moving their game up against bledsoe county.

The pioneers beat sale creek in week one.

Tougher challenge in week two against the warriors.

Right off the bat.

Give to gunner sweatt.

What a name.

What a run.

Looks like he is going to be stopped but he keeps breaking tackles.

And sweatt will finish the run with a touchdown.

7-0 warriors.

Later we got some razzle dazzle in the pioneers backfield.

Cameron sanders will air it out.

He's got a man, and he's got a touchdown.

Kameron clay on the reception.

P-a-t was no good.

Bledsoe county the winner tonight 21-14 elsewhere tonight, marion county holds off sequatchie county 35-26.

And north jackson rolls over whitwell 52-6.

That's




