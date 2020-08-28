Iowa legislator wants EPA rollback to end

Video Credit: KIMT - Published 1 week ago

Wants car standards to return to higher levels

And michael one iowa lawmaker is speaking out ?

"* to keep the air clear n the hawkeye state.

State representative sharon steckman wants to put the spotlight on what the environmental protection agency is doing.

She says roll backs of the clean car standards back in march are not only bad for climate change, but will hurt ethanol producers as well.

Representative steckman tells us excessive air polution is not what we need during taking the power of the states away actually hurts individuals, kids with asthma, the air is not as clean and now we've got covid, which affects people with those lung conditions way more than before.

Under the old rules ?

*- automakers were supposed to have a fleet wide average fuel economy of '46 point seven' miles per gallon