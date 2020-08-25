The search for Ava Carey is widening, police say

Video Credit: KEZI - Published 3 days ago

The FBI is also assisting.

Carey went missing and the search is growing by the day.

Thank you for joining us, i'm chynna greene.

Kezi nine news reporter connor mccarthy spent the evening in corvallis and tells us where the search stands tonight.

Cecelia: "this week has been the hardest week of my life."

Her duaghter-- 16- year-old ava cary has not been seen since last thursday.... cecelia: "night is really hard.

I think, where's ava sleeping?

Where's my girl?

Did she eat?

Is she scared?

Who has her?"

But hope is still present... nat: "our father in heaven, we come before thee as a community of different beliefs and feelings.

But united in an effort to unite our prayers, our actions, and our efforts to bring ava home."

Thursday corvallis police announced the search is widening.

Nat: "every agency in the mid-valley is woking on this."

Including the f-b-i.

Nat: "we don't have specific information that a crime has necessarily occured but at this point we are not ruling anything out and we want to make sure we are utizling all the resources we have available."

Connor: "corvallis police also launched a new online form wednesday for people to send in tips about ava's where abouts.

But police say if you think you see her, call police immedieately because time is valuable."

Posters... yard signs... and billboards of ava's face are showing up all along the west coast.

Ava's mother says police are receiving an average of 50 to 60 tips a day.

Cecelia: ""we have community members, people we haven't met in different states who are at their own expense printing flyers and taking time to go hang them up.

It's remarkable" with so many people looking for ava... hope is shinning just as bright as ava's smile.

Reporting in corvallis connor mccarthy kezi nine news.

