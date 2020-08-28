Rhea Chakraborty interview on Sushant's death | Hear her version | Oneindia News

With 3 agencies including the CBI, ED and NCB probing various angles of the death case of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, his ex-girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty came out in her defence on several media channels.

She responded to many allegation including that she was isolating Sushant, withholding his medication to treat depression or giving him 'things' and that she was a gold digger and her alleged proximity to Aaditya Thackeray.

#JusticeForRhea #JusticeForSushantSinghRajput #JusticeForSSR