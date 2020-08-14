Global  
 

Continuous protest will force centre to postpone JEE, NEET: Sachin Pilot

Continuous protest will force centre to postpone JEE, NEET: Sachin Pilot

Continuous protest will force centre to postpone JEE, NEET: Sachin Pilot

Congress leader Sachin Pilot joined the protest against Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) and National Eligibility cum Entrance Test or NEET that are scheduled to be held in September.

"If we keep raising the matter, Centre will have to consider the demands of people and postpone JEE and NEET examinations," said Pilot during the protest.

"The number of coronavirus cases is increasing day by day, centre government should postponed the exams (JEE and NEET)," said Sachin Pilot in Jaipur.


5,500 candidates will appear for JEE, NEET in Goa: CM Pramod Sawant

Goa Chief Minister Promod Sawant welcomed HRD Ministry's decision to conduct NEET and JEE examinations. Pramod Sawant said, "I welcome the decision of Government of India and HRD ministry to conduct NEET and JEE exams. Around 5,500 candidates will be appearing in NEET and JEE examinations in Goa. I convey my best wishes to these candidates. They need to take precautions while appearing in the exams. These exams are very important for their future."

