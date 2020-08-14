Continuous protest will force centre to postpone JEE, NEET: Sachin Pilot

Goa Chief Minister Promod Sawant welcomed HRD Ministry's decision to conduct NEET and JEE examinations. Pramod Sawant said, "I welcome the decision of Government of India and HRD ministry to conduct NEET and JEE exams. Around 5,500 candidates will be appearing in NEET and JEE examinations in Goa. I convey my best wishes to these candidates. They need to take precautions while appearing in the exams. These exams are very important for their future."
The Ashok Gehlot government won a confidence vote in the Rajasthan Assembly on Friday, ending for now the threat triggered by a rebellion within the Congress ranks in the state. The motion of confidence moved by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Shanti Dhariwal was passed by voice vote, an expected win after the return of the 19 dissident Congress MLAs led by Sachin Pilot to the party-fold. During the discussion, Pilot said he will fight for the Congress as its "strongest warrior". Replying to the debate on the motion, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot criticised the BJP, accusing it again of trying to bring down his government. "I will not let the government topple at any cost even if you make all attempts," he said. Gehlot said the crisis had come to an end in a “beautiful manner” and this had hurt the Bharatiya Janata Party.
As probe into the death of Sushant Singh Rajput continues, filmmaker Sandip Ssingh has lashed out at those questioning him over the issue. Sandip Ssingh said that those raising questions against him were neither at the hospital nor at the funeral of the late actor. Clarifying on him giving a ‘thumbs up’ to the guard at the Cooper hospital, Ssingh said that he was there to support the family of a friend and did not think, so much would be read into his body language. He also added that he told the CBI everything that happened on the 14th and 15th of June and called on people to have faith in the premier investigating agency of the country and the Supreme Court. The filmmaker had been targeted by Sushant’s cousin Neeraj Singh Bablu and also the Congress party over his connections with the BJP. Sushant was found dead in his Mumbai apartment on the 14th of June, 2020. CBI, ED and the Narcotics Bureau are probing different aspects of the case. Watch the video for all the details.
The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved a proposal for leasing out airports at Jaipur, Guwahati and Thiruvananthapuram through public-private partnership (PPP) for a period of 50 years. Adani Enterprises had won the rights to run six airports including these three -- the other three being Lucknow, Ahmedabad, Mangalore -- through the PPP model after a competitive bidding process in February 2019. At a press conference after a Cabinet meeting on Wednesday, Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar said the Cabinet has approved the proposal for leasing out Jaipur, Guwahati, Thiruvananthapuram airports through the PPP model."The Airports Authority of India (AAI) is not giving these airports permanently to the private operator. After running them for 50 years, the private operator would be handing over the airports back to the AAI," said the minister. Watch the full video for more details.
An ancient Mummy, 2400-year-old, was rescued from the basement of Albert Hall Museum in Jaipur following heavy rainfall. The Mummy was kept in the basement of the museum in a glass chamber. Following heavy rains of August 14 in Jaipur, the museum staff rushed to the basement to rescue the Mummy. The staff reportedly broke the glass chamber and shifted the Mummy to a drier place. The staff saved the Mummy but the coffin, accompanying paraphernalia was affected by muddy water. Almost 17,000 antiquities were affected by rainwater. Museum authorities have installed huge fans and halogen lights for drying the documents. The Mummy has been on display in the Jaipur museum since 2016. The Mummy is of Tutu, a female member of a priest family dating from Egypt’s Ptolemaic period (322 BC-30 BC). It was imported by the ruler of Jaipur, Sawai Ishwar, from Cairo in 1887. Watch the video for more details.
Hindustan Times' National Political Editor, Sunetra Choudhury brings you the top stories you need to know. Sunetra talks about the number of Covid-19 cases in India so far, NEET-JEE examinations amid..
