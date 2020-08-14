Continuous protest will force centre to postpone JEE, NEET: Sachin Pilot

Congress leader Sachin Pilot joined the protest against Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) and National Eligibility cum Entrance Test or NEET that are scheduled to be held in September.

"If we keep raising the matter, Centre will have to consider the demands of people and postpone JEE and NEET examinations," said Pilot during the protest.

"The number of coronavirus cases is increasing day by day, centre government should postponed the exams (JEE and NEET)," said Sachin Pilot in Jaipur.