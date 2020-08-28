Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Congress intensifies protest demanding postponement of JEE, NEET

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:45s - Published
Congress intensifies protest demanding postponement of JEE, NEET

Congress intensifies protest demanding postponement of JEE, NEET

Congress has organised nationwide protests demanding to postpone the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) and National Eligibility cum Entrance Test or NEET which are scheduled to be held in September.

In Delhi, Congress staged protest outside Shastri Bhawan.

In Tamil Nadu, Congress workers staged protest in Chennai.

National Students' Union of India's (NSUI) Karnataka wing staged protest at Race Course Road in Bengaluru.

Several NSUI members were detained by police in Ahmedabad during the protest.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Joint Entrance Examination A common entrance examination for admission to various educational institutes in India

MP govt to arrange free transport for JEE, NEET students: CM

 The Madhya Pradesh government will arrange free transport for candidates appearing for JEE and NEET examinations, to be held in the next month, chief minister..
IndiaTimes

IIT students, alumni launch portal to help JEE, NEET candidates in need of transport facility

 "During Covid-19 crisis, one of the major concerns amongst students is regarding difficulty in reaching the exam centres. Students and alumni of IITs have..
IndiaTimes
JEE, NEET 2020: 'Centre has taken decision in haste', says CM Soren [Video]

JEE, NEET 2020: 'Centre has taken decision in haste', says CM Soren

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on August 28 said on JEE, NEET 2020 said that Centre is least worried about COVID-19 and decision has been taken in haste. CM Soren has opposed Centre's decision to go ahead with JEE and NEET.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:10Published
'Centre is taking a great risk': CM Soren on JEE and NEET [Video]

'Centre is taking a great risk': CM Soren on JEE and NEET

Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren on JEE and NEET exams at AICC video conference opposed Centre's rationale for not delaying exams "as lakhs of students have downloaded their admit cards". "They (Centre) said that lakhs of students have downloaded admit cards. I don't understand what kind of argument is this. If this is the case, then if someone has life insurance, does it mean they'll die soon," said Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:20Published
NEET, JEE must be conducted on time: CM Chouhan [Video]

NEET, JEE must be conducted on time: CM Chouhan

Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that NEET and JEE must be conducted on time. "NEET and JEE examinations must be conducted on time so that one year of our students doesn't get wasted. It is about their future," said Shivraj Singh Chouhan. Shivraj Singh Chouhan also said, "We have decided to defer all the inflated electricity bills. Next month, people will receive only one month bill."Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) and National Eligibility cum Entrance Test or NEET are scheduled to be held in September.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:10Published

United States Congress United States Congress Legislature of the United States

Shift on Election Briefings Could Create an Information Gap for Voters

 The elimination of in-person election security briefings to Congress could leave the public with a diminished understanding of the threats facing the election as..
NYTimes.com
Trump intel chief defends briefings ban [Video]

Trump intel chief defends briefings ban

[NFA] U.S. President Donald Trump's intelligence chief on Sunday defended his decision to cease in-person Congressional briefings on election security, while Democrats said the move would suppress critical information about foreign election meddling and warned they may subpoena testimony. This report produced by Yahaira Jacquez.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:38Published

Joint Entrance Examination – Main Examination for admission to engineering colleges in India

‘Majority students want NEET & JEE as per schedule’: IIT director speaks out [Video]

‘Majority students want NEET & JEE as per schedule’: IIT director speaks out

A massive row has started over conducting the JEE & NEET exams amid the Covid pandemic. The opposition parties are holding protests to corner the Modi government over the issue. Six non-BJP ruled states have also approached the top court seeking a delay in the examinations. They argue that it is unsafe to conduct exams amid pandemic and many students themselves are under quarantine and will miss the examinations. The government though has been adamant, the number of admit cards downloaded by students to claim that students are themselves in favour of holding exams. In Focus today, Hindustan Times’ senior editor Aditi Prasad spoke to Professor Ajit K Chaturvedi, Director, IIT Roorkee to understand what the students really want. Professor Ajit K Chaturvedi also throws light on the implications that any further delay could have on the future of the students of the country. The National Testing Agency is scheduled to conduct NEET 2020 on September 13 and JEE Main examinations between September 1-6. Watch the full video for all the details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 09:46Published
Continuous protest will force centre to postpone JEE, NEET: Sachin Pilot [Video]

Continuous protest will force centre to postpone JEE, NEET: Sachin Pilot

Congress leader Sachin Pilot joined the protest against Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) and National Eligibility cum Entrance Test or NEET that are scheduled to be held in September. "If we keep raising the matter, Centre will have to consider the demands of people and postpone JEE and NEET examinations," said Pilot during the protest. "The number of coronavirus cases is increasing day by day, centre government should postponed the exams (JEE and NEET)," said Sachin Pilot in Jaipur.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:26Published

National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate) Entrance exam for medical institutes in India

NEET, JEE Main 2020: These states to provide free travel, accommodation for candidates

 Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and flood-like situation across the country, states like Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh have decided to provide..
DNA

NEET, JEE 2020: Delhi L-G Anil Baijal allows conduct of exams, rejects Kejriwal govt's objections

 Amid widespread protests over the NEET, JEE 2020, Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on Saturday declined to postpone the exams in the national capital and..
DNA

NEET, JEE 2020: Students urge CJI Bobde to postpone exams on humanitarian grounds amid COVID-19

 Two students have approached the Supreme Court through a letter petition to Chief Justice of India (CJI) SA Bobde seeking postponement of National Eligibility..
DNA

National Students' Union of India National Students' Union of India Indian students organization

NSUI's hunger strike enters 3rd day to postpone JEE, NEET exams [Video]

NSUI's hunger strike enters 3rd day to postpone JEE, NEET exams

National Students' Union of India's (NSUI) infinite hunger strike entered third day on August 28 as they are demanding to postpone JEE and NEET exams. The student wing of opposition Congress party demanded that central government should not hold exams during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.The president of National Students' Union of India (NSUI), Neeraj Kundan said, "This is third day of our infinite hunger strike (over JEE and NEET). Our demand is that exam should be postponed for some time. We have asked some questions to government but haven't got any answers yet. Bihar, Assam and several others state are under flood right now, how will they going to reach examination hall? Transportation has also not fully started yet."Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) and National Eligibility cum Entrance Test or NEET are scheduled to be held in September.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:07Published

Tamil Nadu Tamil Nadu State in southern India

Watch: Whale shark washed ashore at Tamil Nadu beach [Video]

Watch: Whale shark washed ashore at Tamil Nadu beach

A whale shark washed ashore at a beach in Tamil Nadu. The mammoth fish, which was dead, weighed around 7 tonnes as per reports. The incident occurred at Ramanathapuram beach, ironically International Whale Shark Day. The species has been classified as endangered.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 01:13Published

Tamil Nadu announces largescale lockdown relaxations, does away with e-pass for intra-state travel

 From Tuesday, September 1, intra-district operations of public transport (buses) has been permitted across the state, including in Chennai.
IndiaTimes

Tamil Nadu extends statewide COVID-19 lockdown till September 30, announces relaxed norms under Unlock 4.0

 Tamil Nadu lockdown extension: The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK)-led Tamil Nadu government has extended the lockdown in the state till..
DNA

Unlock 4: Tamil Nadu announces new relaxations to resume economic activity; here's what's open and what's not

 Following the release of the Unlock 4.0 guidelines from the Home Ministry, the Tamil Nadu Government has announced the extension of the lockdown, along with..
DNA

Shastri Bhawan Shastri Bhawan


Delhi Delhi Megacity and union territory of India, containing the national capital

NIA arrests LeT terrorist in Delhi, kin of 2007 UK airport attack mastermind

 The National Investigation Agency arrested a Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist, who is closely related to the mastermind of the 2007 Glasgow airport attack, after..
DNA
COVID-19: Active cases on gradual rise in Delhi [Video]

COVID-19: Active cases on gradual rise in Delhi

After achieving 90% recovery rate, cases surged by over 2000 in Delhi on August 30. Total active cases in Delhi now stand at 14,793. Prominent doctors in national capital have warned cases are expected to further rise with resumption of metro services. Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh continue to lead caseload of India. Over 10 lakh samples were tested on August 29.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:45Published
'COVID cases expected to rise with resumption of metro rail,' warn doctors [Video]

'COVID cases expected to rise with resumption of metro rail,' warn doctors

Doctors of super specialty hospitals in Delhi spoke to Asian News International (ANI) on the coronavirus spread in India. Senior doctors from Max and Medanta hospitals asserted that COVID spread is on rise and with the opening of metro, cases are expected to surge. Director of Department of Cardiology, Max Hospital, Dr Manoj Kumar said, "25 lakh people use metro daily, so a crowd will definitely be there. We can expect a surge of cases following the reopening." Max doctor also questioned the reliability of Rapid Antigen Testing. He said, "The problem is we are keeping a careless attitude, 2/3 of the testing is from Rapid Antigen which is not reliable." Meanwhile, Dr Rajiv Parakh, Chairman, Peripheral Vascular and Endovascular Sciences, Medanta also commented on the opening of metro rail services. "We need to be extremely careful as metro will start its services. It is our responsibility as well, we need to obey the norms of social distancing. There is no doubt in my mind, once the metro starts the numbers will skyrocket," said Dr Rajiv Parakh.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 04:52Published

Related news from verified sources

Do not conduct NEET, JEE: Congress

Congress cadre staged a protest here on Friday against conducting National Eligibility and Entrance...
Hindu - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Sonu Sood to help students appearing for NEET, JEE exams [Video]

Sonu Sood to help students appearing for NEET, JEE exams

In another heartwarming gesture, Actor Sonu Sood now has extended his support to students who are appearing for their NEET, JEE exams.

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 00:52Published
Congress protests against NEET and JEE-MAIN exams, says 'listen to students' | Oneindia News [Video]

Congress protests against NEET and JEE-MAIN exams, says 'listen to students' | Oneindia News

As the chorus grows for the postponement of the NEET and JEE Main entrance exams, The opposition Congress party staged a nationwide protest today against the entrance exams scheduled for early..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:10Published
NEET JEE 2020: परीक्षा के खिलाफ कांग्रेस का हल्लाबोल,सरक [Video]

NEET JEE 2020: परीक्षा के खिलाफ कांग्रेस का हल्लाबोल,सरक

NEET JEE 2020: परीक्षा के खिलाफ कांग्रेस का हल्लाबोल,सरकार स्टूडेंस की सहमति से लें..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 05:09Published