Congress intensifies protest demanding postponement of JEE, NEET

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on August 28 said on JEE, NEET 2020 said that Centre is least worried about COVID-19 and decision has been taken in haste. CM Soren has opposed Centre's decision to go ahead with JEE and NEET.
Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren on JEE and NEET exams at AICC video conference opposed Centre's rationale for not delaying exams "as lakhs of students have downloaded their admit cards". "They (Centre) said that lakhs of students have downloaded admit cards. I don't understand what kind of argument is this. If this is the case, then if someone has life insurance, does it mean they'll die soon," said Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren.
Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that NEET and JEE must be conducted on time. "NEET and JEE examinations must be conducted on time so that one year of our students doesn't get wasted. It is about their future," said Shivraj Singh Chouhan. Shivraj Singh Chouhan also said, "We have decided to defer all the inflated electricity bills. Next month, people will receive only one month bill."Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) and National Eligibility cum Entrance Test or NEET are scheduled to be held in September.
[NFA] U.S. President Donald Trump's intelligence chief on Sunday defended his decision to cease in-person Congressional briefings on election security, while Democrats said the move would suppress critical information about foreign election meddling and warned they may subpoena testimony. This report produced by Yahaira Jacquez.
A massive row has started over conducting the JEE & NEET exams amid the Covid pandemic. The opposition parties are holding protests to corner the Modi government over the issue. Six non-BJP ruled states have also approached the top court seeking a delay in the examinations. They argue that it is unsafe to conduct exams amid pandemic and many students themselves are under quarantine and will miss the examinations. The government though has been adamant, the number of admit cards downloaded by students to claim that students are themselves in favour of holding exams. In Focus today, Hindustan Times’ senior editor Aditi Prasad spoke to Professor Ajit K Chaturvedi, Director, IIT Roorkee to understand what the students really want. Professor Ajit K Chaturvedi also throws light on the implications that any further delay could have on the future of the students of the country. The National Testing Agency is scheduled to conduct NEET 2020 on September 13 and JEE Main examinations between September 1-6. Watch the full video for all the details.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 09:46Published
Congress leader Sachin Pilot joined the protest against Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) and National Eligibility cum Entrance Test or NEET that are scheduled to be held in September. "If we keep raising the matter, Centre will have to consider the demands of people and postpone JEE and NEET examinations," said Pilot during the protest. "The number of coronavirus cases is increasing day by day, centre government should postponed the exams (JEE and NEET)," said Sachin Pilot in Jaipur.
National Students' Union of India's (NSUI) infinite hunger strike entered third day on August 28 as they are demanding to postpone JEE and NEET exams. The student wing of opposition Congress party demanded that central government should not hold exams during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.The president of National Students' Union of India (NSUI), Neeraj Kundan said, "This is third day of our infinite hunger strike (over JEE and NEET). Our demand is that exam should be postponed for some time. We have asked some questions to government but haven't got any answers yet. Bihar, Assam and several others state are under flood right now, how will they going to reach examination hall? Transportation has also not fully started yet."Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) and National Eligibility cum Entrance Test or NEET are scheduled to be held in September.
A whale shark washed ashore at a beach in Tamil Nadu. The mammoth fish, which was dead, weighed around 7 tonnes as per reports. The incident occurred at Ramanathapuram beach, ironically International Whale Shark Day. The species has been classified as endangered.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:13Published
After achieving 90% recovery rate, cases surged by over 2000 in Delhi on August 30. Total active cases in Delhi now stand at 14,793. Prominent doctors in national capital have warned cases are expected to further rise with resumption of metro services. Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh continue to lead caseload of India. Over 10 lakh samples were tested on August 29.
Doctors of super specialty hospitals in Delhi spoke to Asian News International (ANI) on the coronavirus spread in India. Senior doctors from Max and Medanta hospitals asserted that COVID spread is on rise and with the opening of metro, cases are expected to surge. Director of Department of Cardiology, Max Hospital, Dr Manoj Kumar said, "25 lakh people use metro daily, so a crowd will definitely be there. We can expect a surge of cases following the reopening." Max doctor also questioned the reliability of Rapid Antigen Testing. He said, "The problem is we are keeping a careless attitude, 2/3 of the testing is from Rapid Antigen which is not reliable." Meanwhile, Dr Rajiv Parakh, Chairman, Peripheral Vascular and Endovascular Sciences, Medanta also commented on the opening of metro rail services. "We need to be extremely careful as metro will start its services. It is our responsibility as well, we need to obey the norms of social distancing. There is no doubt in my mind, once the metro starts the numbers will skyrocket," said Dr Rajiv Parakh.