Travellers rush back to UK to beat quarantine

China's global economic power makes the communist country in some ways a more difficult foe to counter than the Soviet Union during the Cold War, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on a visit to the Czech Republic on Wednesday.
British holidaymakers returning from Croatia have vented their anger at thesudden change in quarantine rules. Transport Secretary Grant Shapps announcedon Thursday that travellers returning to the UK from Croatia after 4am onSaturday would have to quarantine for 14 days. Passengers arriving at HeathrowAirport after Saturday’s early morning deadline spoke of having “no time” totravel back from the country ahead of the deadline.
Heathrow Airport, once Europe's busiest airport, called on Britain to urgently back a passenger testing regime, warning that without one, strict quarantine rules will stop travel, stall the economy and lead to more job losses. Francis Maguire reports.
Sunseekers have been told to avoid some overcrowded beaches along the southerncoast, as Friday saw the hottest August day in 17 years. By midday, theCoastguard said it had responded to dozens of calls. A heat-health warning wasissued as temperatures reached 36.4C at Heathrow and Kew Gardens – making itthe hottest August day since 2003, according to the Met Office.
British holidaymakers have arrived back from France with minutes to sparebefore the new quarantine deadline. Transport Secretary Grant Shapps announcedlate on Thursday that anyone arriving from France..
Defence Secretary Ben Wallace has defended the introduction of new quarantine restrictions on some travellers arriving in the UK.