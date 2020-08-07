Global  
 

Travellers rush back to UK to beat quarantine

Passengers arrive at Heathrow Airport after the Czech Republic, Switzerlandand Jamaica were added to the Government's quarantine list.

Travellersreturning from the three countries after 4am on Saturday will have to self-isolate for 14 days.


Czech Speaker to Pay ‘High Price’ for Taiwan Visit

 PRAGUE (Dispatches) -- The Czech foreign minister said on Monday he would summon the Chinese envoy to Prague after threats were allegedly made against an..
Coronavirus: Switzerland latest to join UK's quarantine list

 Travellers in Switzerland, Jamaica and Czech Republic must quarantine on return from Saturday.
A list of countries and territories in Europe from which people don't need toquarantine on arrival in England, after Czech Republic and Switzerland wereadded from the list.

China's global economic power makes the communist country in some ways a more difficult foe to counter than the Soviet Union during the Cold War, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on a visit to the Czech Republic on Wednesday.

British Airways to operate flights from South Africa to the UK

 British Airways announced it will offer two direct relief flights from Johannesburg to London Heathrow with the support of the UK Government and the British High..
British holidaymakers returning from Croatia have vented their anger at thesudden change in quarantine rules. Transport Secretary Grant Shapps announcedon Thursday that travellers returning to the UK from Croatia after 4am onSaturday would have to quarantine for 14 days. Passengers arriving at HeathrowAirport after Saturday’s early morning deadline spoke of having “no time” totravel back from the country ahead of the deadline.

Heathrow Airport, once Europe's busiest airport, called on Britain to urgently back a passenger testing regime, warning that without one, strict quarantine rules will stop travel, stall the economy and lead to more job losses. Francis Maguire reports.

Sunseekers have been told to avoid some overcrowded beaches along the southerncoast, as Friday saw the hottest August day in 17 years. By midday, theCoastguard said it had responded to dozens of calls. A heat-health warning wasissued as temperatures reached 36.4C at Heathrow and Kew Gardens – making itthe hottest August day since 2003, according to the Met Office.

Returned travellers slam Sydney Travelodge hotel's dirty rooms, bad conditions

Returned travellers slam Sydney Travelodge hotel's dirty rooms, bad conditions Hundreds of returned travellers have been rescued from hotel quarantine after they reported horrific...
UK tourists going to France may face quarantine rules 'within days'

UK tourists going to France may face quarantine rules 'within days' The UK Foreign Office has required travellers returning from France to quarantine since August 15 and...
Thousands more UK travellers face quarantine as Czech Republic nears threshold

Thousands more holidaymakers could have to self-isolate on their return to the UK as new figures...
Thousands of British travellers rush to get home as more countries are added to the UK's quarantine list.

British holidaymakers have arrived back from France with minutes to sparebefore the new quarantine deadline. Transport Secretary Grant Shapps announcedlate on Thursday that anyone arriving from France..

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace has defended the introduction of new quarantine restrictions on some travellers arriving in the UK. Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn..

