Naomi Osaka Pulls out of Tournament in Protest of Jacob Blake Shooting

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 01:15s - Published
Two-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka has announced her withdrawal from the Western & Southern Open.


Naomi Osaka Naomi Osaka Tennis player

Osaka's withdrawal sees Azarenka take Western & Southern Open final

 Naomi Osaka has withdrawn from the final of the Western & Southern Open final with a hamstring injury. The Japanese star was due to play Victoria Azarenka in the..
WorldNews

Injured Naomi Osaka out of Western & Southern Open final

 Japan's Naomi Osaka has withdrawn from the Western & Southern Open final due to a left hamstring injury, meaning Victoria Azarenka takes the title. ......
WorldNews

Naomi Osaka pulls out of match to protest Jacob Blake shooting

 "Watching the continued genocide of Black people at the hand of the police is honestly making me sick to my stomach," the tennis star said.
CBS News
DOJ investigating police shooting of Jacob Blake [Video]

DOJ investigating police shooting of Jacob Blake

The U.S. Department of Justice is investigating the police shooting of a 29-year-old Black man named Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin, which has sparked days of civil unrest and protest over racial injustice. Gloria Tso reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:35Published

Cincinnati Masters Cincinnati Masters tennis tournament

Japanese star Osaka withdraws from Western & Southern Open to protest racial injustice

 Fourth-seeded Naomi Osaka of Japan made the semifinals of the Western & Southern Open on Wednesday but withdrew a few hours later in protest at racial injustice...
WorldNews

Tennis star Naomi Osaka says she won't play in Western & Southern Open semifinal; tournament taking Thursday off

 Hours after Naomi Osaka said she would not be playing in her semifinal, the Western & Southern Open announced the tournament was taking Thursday off.
USATODAY.com

Serena Williams stunned by Maria Sakkari at Western & Southern Open

 Greek reaches quarter-finals with 5-7, 7-6(7-5), 6-1 win Williams served for match in second set in New York Serena Williams was sent spinning out of the Western..
WorldNews

Djokovic, Serena advance at Western & Southern Open

 World number one Novak Djokovic of Serbia battled through neck pain to advance into the ATP/WTA Western & Southern Open third round with a straight-set win while..
WorldNews

Naomi Osaka Withdraws In Protest Over Jacob Blake Shooting, Tournament On Hold

Osaka joined professional athletes in basketball, baseball and soccer in demanding change after Jacob...
CBS 2 - Published Also reported by •DNASOHHbizjournals


Naomi Osaka Will Not Play in Western & Southern Open 2020 Semifinals After Shooting of Jacob Blake

Naomi Osaka will not being playing in her semifinals match at the 2020 Western & Southern Open on...
Just Jared - Published


Deep Dive: Sports Figures Taking a Stance on Police Brutality [Video]

Deep Dive: Sports Figures Taking a Stance on Police Brutality

In the wake of the police shooting of Jacob Blake, the Milwaukee Bucks staged a protest by not playing a scheduled playoff game and kickstarted a movement in the sports world. Cheddar takes a deeper..

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 07:28Published
Teams and Athletes Who've Refused to Play in Protest of Jacob Blake Shooting [Video]

Teams and Athletes Who've Refused to Play in Protest of Jacob Blake Shooting

The violence has led to unprecedented protests among several national U.S. sports leagues.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:47Published
Wisconsin Gov. Evers Urges President Trump To Reconsider Visiting Kenosha [Video]

Wisconsin Gov. Evers Urges President Trump To Reconsider Visiting Kenosha

Sunday marks one week since Jacob Blake was shot by Kenosha police and left paralyzed.

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 01:27Published