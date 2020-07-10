Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

'Fortnite' Launches New Season Without Apple Users

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:54s - Published
'Fortnite' Launches New Season Without Apple Users

'Fortnite' Launches New Season Without Apple Users

The latest season, named “Nexus War,” will pit Marvel heroes against Fantastic Four villain Galactus.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Apple Inc. Apple Inc. American technology company

Apple and Google Make It Easier to Opt In to Virus Tracing

 The tech giants said that states can now send notices directly to smartphones asking people to opt in to the technology, which helps trace the coronavirus.
NYTimes.com

Apple releases iOS 13.7 with support for new automatic COVID-19 notification system

 Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge

Apple on Tuesday released iOS 13.7, adding support for a new exposure notification system for powering..
The Verge

Apple and Google announce new automatic app system to track COVID exposures

 Screenshots of the new Exposure Notification Express system

Apple and Google are launching a new auto-generated software framework to help states..
The Verge

Why you can no longer install Fortnite on iOS

 Photo by Vjeran Pavic / The Verge

*Update September 1st, 10:43AM ET:* The following article has been updated following Apple’s termination of Epic..
The Verge

Ten years ago, Epic helped to legitimize iOS as a gaming platform with a small demo

 It looks basic by today’s standards, but Epic’s Citadel demo was stunning in 2010. | Epic

On September 1st, 2010, Epic Games released its Citadel..
The Verge

Fantastic Four Fantastic Four Fictional superhero team


Galactus Galactus Comic book character

Fortnite’s new season pits Marvel’s biggest heroes against Galactus

 The latest season of Fortnite is here, and in it some of the biggest Marvel heroes join forces to help save the battle royale island.

The new season..
The Verge

Marvel Comics Marvel Comics Company that publishes comic books and related media

Chadwick Boseman Dead at 42 From Colon Cancer

 Chadwick Boseman, the iconic "Black Panther" star, has died at age 42 after a 4-year battle with colon cancer. Chadwick, who most famously brought the first..
TMZ.com
Will Ferrell loved looking like Marvel hero in new comedy [Video]

Will Ferrell loved looking like Marvel hero in new comedy

Will Ferrell loved that he looked like a Marvel character in Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:43Published

Related news from verified sources

Epic confirms Fortnite’s new season won’t be on iPhone, iPad, or Mac

Epic confirms Fortnite’s new season won’t be on iPhone, iPad, or Mac Photo by Vjeran Pavic / The Verge Epic has confirmed it will not be releasing its upcoming...
The Verge - Published Also reported by •9to5Mac


Here’s how you can still download Fortnite on your iPhone, Mac

Here’s how you can still download Fortnite on your iPhone, Mac Apple has removed Fortnite from its App Store completely due to the ongoing legal suit with Epic...
WorldNews - Published

New season of 'Fortnite' is here; Apple users miss out

Epic Games launched the new season of hit video game "Fortnite" on Thursday, pitting Marvel super...
Japan Today - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Apple to Manufacturers: We Need 75 Million New iPhones Please [Video]

Apple to Manufacturers: We Need 75 Million New iPhones Please

Apple has told its suppliers to start churning out millions of its new 5G iPhones, a sign of what the company expects in terms of demand for the new phones.

Credit: The Street     Duration: 02:37Published
Netflix offers free limited access to new users [Video]

Netflix offers free limited access to new users

Online streaming platform Netflix is offering limited free access to its Original movies and series for those who do not have an account. The company is offering a host of series to watch for free...

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:10Published
Chattanooga Unite thanks the fans that turned out this season -- new venue, new rules, more to come? [Video]

Chattanooga Unite thanks the fans that turned out this season -- new venue, new rules, more to come?

Chattanooga Unite thanks the fans that turned out this season -- new venue, new rules, more to come?

Credit: WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TNPublished