During the President's speech at the Republican National Convention protesters descended on Washington, D.C to "Drown Out Trump" in the shadow of the Washington Monument.

Baby Donald Trump makes an appearance as protesters brings party vibes to Washington, D.C

Footage from August 27 shows protesters dancing and playing loud music during the RNC, where President Trump accepted the Presidential nomination for the 2020 election.

Further footage shows an attendee dressed in a baby-themed Donald Trump costume dancing.