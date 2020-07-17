Sadiq Khan calls on Government to extend furlough scheme

London Mayor Sadiq Khan has warned people not to attend unlicensed music events over the bank holiday weekend to celebrate Notting Hill Carnival.
For the first time in its 54 year history, the carnival would not take its usual form and will be moved entirely online due to the Covid pandemic. Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
A bystander who identifies himself as a taxi driver but would not give hisname heckles London mayor Sadiq Khan, blaming him for stifling business in thecapital by "shutting it down" via his transport policies. The man is applaudedby other taxi drivers and passers-by in Oxford Circus, central London, whereMr Khan had been greeting staff at Selfridges department store. When askedabout the incident during an interview later that day, the London Mayorsympathises with black cab drivers but stands by his stance to keep manycentral London roads pedestrianised.
London mayor Sadiq Khan warns the Government should not encourage people to return to their workplaces if it means overcrowding the Tubes, as was seen at the start of the coronavirus pandemic.He has also accused the Government of being "too slow" to communicate with City Hall and councils how a London lockdown might work.
Addressing demonstrators who took to the streets across Europe, including in Berlin, Paris and London, on Saturday (August 29) in protest against coronavirus restrictions, WHO Director General Tedros warned: "The virus is real, it's dangerous, it moves fast and it kills."
Anti-Pakistan protests were held in several parts of the world as it observed international day of victims of enforced disappearances. A group of protesters gathered outside the Pakistan consulate in New York to protest the enforced disappearances in Balochistan. Protesters said that while this is common in Baochistan, now the Pakistan Army is indulging in such acts in other parts of the country as well. They were carrying posters demanding justice for those who have been abducted by the Pakistan Army and ISI. Similar protests were also held outside the residence of UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Protesters urged the world to take note of what is happening in Balochistan and said that they should ask Pakistan to mend its ways. They also demanded the immediate release of abducted Balochis from the custody of the Pakistan Army. Pakistan’s atrocities in Balochistan are well documented and the number of enforced disappearances in the region orchestrated by the Pakistan Army and the ISI is an open secret. Watch the full video for all the details.
Chancellor Rishi Sunak says the government is making “good progress” on Brexit deal negotiations with the European Union ahead of the December 31st deadline but adds that “there remain gaps on a couple of big issues”. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Chancellor Rishi Sunak says the government wants to provide “as much fairness as possible” for school students receiving their GCSE and A-level grades at a “very difficult time for young people”. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Chancellor Rishi Sunak said that the ONS figures confirm that "hard times arehere" as Britain officially entered into the largest recession on record. Thefigures showed the coronavirus pandemic sent the economy plunging by 20.4%between April and June.
The UK has fallen into recession for the first time in 11 years after the coronavirus crisis saw the economy contract by a record 20.4% between April and June. Chancellor Rishi Sunak says today’s statistics show that “hard times are here”, but added that, “We will get through this and nobody will be left without hope or opportunity”. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn