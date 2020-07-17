Sadiq Khan calls on Government to extend furlough scheme

Watch: Anti-Pakistan protests held in London & New York



Anti-Pakistan protests were held in several parts of the world as it observed international day of victims of enforced disappearances. A group of protesters gathered outside the Pakistan consulate in New York to protest the enforced disappearances in Balochistan. Protesters said that while this is common in Baochistan, now the Pakistan Army is indulging in such acts in other parts of the country as well. They were carrying posters demanding justice for those who have been abducted by the Pakistan Army and ISI. Similar protests were also held outside the residence of UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Protesters urged the world to take note of what is happening in Balochistan and said that they should ask Pakistan to mend its ways. They also demanded the immediate release of abducted Balochis from the custody of the Pakistan Army. Pakistan’s atrocities in Balochistan are well documented and the number of enforced disappearances in the region orchestrated by the Pakistan Army and the ISI is an open secret. Watch the full video for all the details.

Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:40 Published on January 1, 1970