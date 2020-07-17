Global  
 

Sadiq Khan calls on Government to extend furlough scheme

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:44s - Published
Mayor of London Sadiq Khan calls on the Chancellor Rishi Sunak to followFrance and Germany and entend the furlough scheme, or "hundreds of thousands"of Londoners face losing their job.


Londoners warned against unlicensed Carnival events [Video]

London Mayor Sadiq Khan has warned people not to attend unlicensed music events over the bank holiday weekend to celebrate Notting Hill Carnival. For the first time in its 54 year history, the carnival would not take its usual form and will be moved entirely online due to the Covid pandemic. Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:19Published
Angry taxi driver confronts Sadiq Khan [Video]

A bystander who identifies himself as a taxi driver but would not give hisname heckles London mayor Sadiq Khan, blaming him for stifling business in thecapital by "shutting it down" via his transport policies. The man is applaudedby other taxi drivers and passers-by in Oxford Circus, central London, whereMr Khan had been greeting staff at Selfridges department store. When askedabout the incident during an interview later that day, the London Mayorsympathises with black cab drivers but stands by his stance to keep manycentral London roads pedestrianised.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:19Published
Sadiq Khan worried 'mixed messages' will lead to second wave [Video]

London Mayor Sadiq Khan says he fears the Goverment's 'mixed messages' willlead to a second wave of coronavirus infections across the UK.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:32Published
Sadiq Khan warns against Londoners returning to work if Tubes become overcrowded [Video]

London mayor Sadiq Khan warns the Government should not encourage people to return to their workplaces if it means overcrowding the Tubes, as was seen at the start of the coronavirus pandemic.He has also accused the Government of being "too slow" to communicate with City Hall and councils how a London lockdown might work.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:34Published

Cheese pizza: Internet paedophiles exposed

 An activist has revealed the secret language that paedophiles use to share their vile child abuse material online.Hidden in plain sight, the language uses emojis..
New Zealand Herald
'The virus is real...it moves fast and it kills' -WHO [Video]

Addressing demonstrators who took to the streets across Europe, including in Berlin, Paris and London, on Saturday (August 29) in protest against coronavirus restrictions, WHO Director General Tedros warned: "The virus is real, it's dangerous, it moves fast and it kills."

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:05Published

Adele Accused Of Cultural Appropriation In Latest IG Post

 Adele has definitely set something on fire, and it isn’t the rain. On Sunday, Adele posted a tribute picture for what would have been London’s Notting Hill..
WorldNews

Today in History for August 31st

 Highlights of this day in history: Britain's Princess Diana killed in a Paris car crash; Poland's Solidarity labor movement born; Jack the Ripper's first victim..
USATODAY.com
Watch: Anti-Pakistan protests held in London & New York [Video]

Anti-Pakistan protests were held in several parts of the world as it observed international day of victims of enforced disappearances. A group of protesters gathered outside the Pakistan consulate in New York to protest the enforced disappearances in Balochistan. Protesters said that while this is common in Baochistan, now the Pakistan Army is indulging in such acts in other parts of the country as well. They were carrying posters demanding justice for those who have been abducted by the Pakistan Army and ISI. Similar protests were also held outside the residence of UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Protesters urged the world to take note of what is happening in Balochistan and said that they should ask Pakistan to mend its ways. They also demanded the immediate release of abducted Balochis from the custody of the Pakistan Army. Pakistan’s atrocities in Balochistan are well documented and the number of enforced disappearances in the region orchestrated by the Pakistan Army and the ISI is an open secret. Watch the full video for all the details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 03:40Published

Sunak on Brexit talks: ‘There remain gaps’ on big issues [Video]

Chancellor Rishi Sunak says the government is making “good progress” on Brexit deal negotiations with the European Union ahead of the December 31st deadline but adds that “there remain gaps on a couple of big issues”. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:58Published
Sunak: We want to ‘provide fairness’ for school students [Video]

Chancellor Rishi Sunak says the government wants to provide “as much fairness as possible” for school students receiving their GCSE and A-level grades at a “very difficult time for young people”. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:47Published
Chancellor confirms 'hard times are here' as UK plunges into economic recession [Video]

Chancellor Rishi Sunak said that the ONS figures confirm that "hard times arehere" as Britain officially entered into the largest recession on record. Thefigures showed the coronavirus pandemic sent the economy plunging by 20.4%between April and June.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:23Published
‘Hard times are here’ as UK falls into recession [Video]

The UK has fallen into recession for the first time in 11 years after the coronavirus crisis saw the economy contract by a record 20.4% between April and June. Chancellor Rishi Sunak says today’s statistics show that “hard times are here”, but added that, “We will get through this and nobody will be left without hope or opportunity”. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:21Published

Turkey accuses Greece of 'piracy' over eastern Mediterranean

 ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey on Monday accused Greece of “piracy” and warned it will stand up to Athens’ alleged efforts to militarize islands near its..
WorldNews

Lebanon appoints new prime minister ahead of Macron visit

 Mustapha Adib has been appointed Lebanon’s prime minister to head a new government tasked with tackling a crippling economic crisis and steering Beirut’s..
WorldNews

Merkel condemns 'shameful' virus parliament protest

 Shares German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Monday condemned as "shameful" an attempt by protesters angry at coronavirus restrictions to storm parliament, saying..
WorldNews
The trees helping German forests tackle climate change [Video]

German researchers are experimenting with planting Mediterranean trees in German forests in a bid to help them survive climate change. Emer McCarthy reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:31Published

England women: Lionesses to play Germany in friendly

 England women will travel to Germany for a friendly against two-time world champions in Wiesbaden on Tuesday, 27 October.
BBC News

