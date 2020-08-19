Back injury woe for Bernal on eve of Tour de France

Bernal, 23, goes into the race as the sole leader of the IneosGrenadiers after the decision to leave Chris Froome and Geraint Thomas athome.

Chris Froome and Geraint Thomas left out of Team Ineos’ Tour de France squad Chris Froome and Geraint Thomas have both been left out of Team Ineos’ Tour deFrance line-up as Sir Dave Brailsford signals a changing of the guard withinthe team.

Daniel Martinez wins stage 13 of the Tour de France as Primoz Roglic extends his advantage in the yellow jersey.

Team Sunweb's Soren Kragh Andersen takes a surprise win on stage 14 of the Tour de France with a late solo attack as Primoz Roglic maintains his lead in the..

Denmark's Soren Kragh Andersen of the Sunweb team soloed to victory after a frantic run into Lyon on stage 14 of the Tour de France on Saturday. Slovenian Primoz..

Tadej Pogacar wins stage 15 of the Tour de France in a sprint for the line with race leader Primoz Roglic, who retains the yellow jersey.

Ineos' Bernal still recovering but ready for COVID-era Le Tour Defending Tour de France champion Egan Bernal says he's working to be fully fit to challenge for this year's maillot jaune.

Defending champion Egan Bernal says pain from a back injury is better but still bothering him on the...

Daniel 3 bets for tomorrow: 1) Alaphilippe will break from the start and win the stage. 2) He will start his takeover of… https://t.co/tGt2HZMfxO 2 days ago