Equity indices spurt with rally in banking scrips, IndusInd up 12 pc
Equity benchmark indices traded higher on the first day of September futures and options series with banking and financials contributing significantly to the gains.
The BSES and P Sensex closed 354 points or 0.9 per cent higher at 39,467 while the Nifty 50 gained by 96 points or 0.83 per cent at 11,655.
Except for Nifty auto, FMCG and metal, all sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were in the green with Nifty PSU bank gaining by 4.9 per cent, private bank by 4.5 per cent and financial service by 2.1 per cent.
The other major gainers were UPL, Sun Pharma, Adani Ports, Grasim and Bharti Infratel.However, JSW Steel, Hero MotoCorp, Tata Motors, HDFC Life, Infosys, Dr Reddy's and Hindustan Lever traded with a negative bias.
Meanwhile, Asian shares were mixed as investors pondered over the US Federal Reserve's new strategy to adopt an average inflation target and restore the United States to full employment in the fight to contain coronavirus pandemic.
Japanese shares dropped with the Nikkei down 1.41 per cent as Prime Minister Shinzo Abe resigned because of a chronic health condition, saying he will stay on until a new leader is appointed.But Hong Kong's Hang Seng rose by 0.56 per cent and South Korea's Kospi ticked up by 0.4 per cent.
Equity benchmark indices were flat during early hours on September 01 as official figures released a day earlier showed 23.9 per cent fall in the economy during the first quarter of the current financial year. At 10:15 am, the BSE SandP Sensex up by 85 points or 0.22 per cent at 38,714 while the Nifty 50 gained by 27 points or 0.24 per cent at 11,415.All sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were in the green with Nifty metal gaining by 2.5 per cent, pharma by 1.9 per cent, private bank by 1.3 per cent and auto by 1.2 per cent.Among stocks, JSW Steel was up by 2.5 per cent to Rs 276.55 per share, Hindalco by 2 per cent and Tata Steel by 2 per cent. The other prominent gainers were IndusInd Bank, Asian Paints, Bharti Infratel, Eicher Motors and Bajaj Finance.However, ONGC dipped by 2.8 per cent to Rs 79.65 per share. Axis Bank, Reliance Industries, ITC and energy majors like GAIL, IndianOil Corporation, Bharat Petroleum Corporation and Coal India traded with a negative bias.Meanwhile, Asian stocks edged higher after strong readings on China's vast manufacturing sector offset the weak lead from a softer Wall Street session.
Equity benchmark indices erased all morning gains and cracked by over 2 per cent on geopolitical concerns and ahead of the GDP first-quarter data. At the closing bell, the BSE SandP Sensex was down by 839 points or 2.13 per cent at 38,628 while the Nifty 50 lost by 305 points or 2.62 per cent at 11,342. All sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were in the red with Nifty pharma losing by 5.2 per cent, PSU bank by 5 per cent, private bank by 3.6 per cent metal by 4.2 per cent and realty by 4.8 per cent. Government-owned State Bank of India lost by 5.9 per cent to Rs 211.45 per share as private lender IndusInd Bank lost by 5.1 per cent to Rs 631.25. The other prominent losers were Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Finance, Zee Entertainment and NTPC. However, Future Retail was up by 20 per cent to Rs 162.30 per share after Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries said it will acquire the company's retail, wholesale, logistics and warehousing business for Rs 24,713 crore.
Equity benchmark indices traded half a per cent higher during early hours on August 27 with the start of September futures and options series. At 10:15 am, the BSE S and P Sensex up by 199 points or 0.51 per cent at 39,312 while the Nifty 50 gained by 53 points or 0.53 per cent at 11,612. All sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were in the green with Nifty PSU bank gaining by 2.8 per cent, private bank by 1.5 per cent and financial service by 0.9 per cent. Punjab National Bank was up by 3.5 per cent at Rs 36.55 per share while State Bank of India gained by 1.6 per cent to Rs 219.10. Axis bank ticked up by 3.8 per cent, IndusInd Bank by 2.7 per cent and ICICI Bank by 2.5 per cent. The other major gainers were Bharti Infratel, UPL, Larsen and Toubro and energy majors like Indian Oil Corporation, Bharat Petroleum Corporation and ONGC. However, JSW Steel, Tata Motors, HDFC Bank, Infosys, Adani Ports and Hindustan Lever traded with a negative bias.
Equity benchmark indices traded at near flat levels in volatile trade during early hours on Wednesday amid mixed global cues and muted trend in Asian peers. At 10:15 am, the BSE SandP Sensex down by 66 points or 0.17 per cent at 38,778 while the Nifty 50 gained by 3 points or 0.03 per cent at 11,476. Except for Nifty pharma and PSU bank, all sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were in the green with Nifty auto gaining by 1.7 per cent and metal by 0.4 per cent. Among stocks, Hero MotoCorp accelerated by 4.6 per cent to Rs 3,106.05 per share while Bajaj Auto advanced by 3.9 per cent, Eicher Motors by 1.8 per cent, Tata Motors by 1.7 per cent and Mahindra and Mahindra by 1.5 per cent. Adani Ports was up by 5 per cent to Rs 363.65 per share and Bajaj Finserv ticked up by 2.2 per cent. The other major gainers were IndusInd Bank, Axis Bank and Wipro. However, index heavyweight Reliance Industries fell by 1.5 per cent to Rs 2,049.50 per unit.
Equity benchmark indices were volatile during early hours on Sep 08 due to enhanced level of geopolitical tensions. At 10:15 am, the BSE SandP Sensex was up by 116 points or 0.3 per cent at 38,533 while the Nifty 50 was up by 9 points or 0.08 per cent at 11,364. Except for Nifty IT and pharma, all sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were in the red with thin margins. Among stocks, Bharti Infratel dropped by 3.7 per cent to Rs 222.30 per cent, Bharti Airtel by 1.1 per cent, Nestle India and Tata Motors by 1.3 per cent each. The other prominent losers were ONGC, Power Grid Corporation, Grasim, ITC, Kotak Mahindra Bank and JSW Steel.
Equity benchmark indices were subdued during early hours on September 07 due to mixed global cues with FMCG and pharma stocks under pressure. At 10:15 am, the BSE SandP Sensex was down by 45 points or 0.12 per cent at 38,312 while the Nifty 50 lost by 21 points or 0.18 per cent at 11,313. Sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were mixed with Nifty FMCG down by 0.8 per cent, pharma by 0.5 per cent and IT by 0.4 per cent. Among stocks, UPL dropped by 3 per cent to Rs 492.90 per cent, Mahindra and Mahindra by 2 per cent, ITC by 1.6 per cent and GAIL by 1.3 per cent. The other prominent losers were ONGC, Bajaj Auto, HCL Technologies, Wipro, Larsen and Toubro and Bharti Airtel. However, Bharti Infratel gained by 4.2 per cent to Rs 223.95 per share. Axis Bank, ICICI Bank and State Bank of India along with Tata Motors and Tata Steel traded with a positive bias.
Equity benchmark indices traded lower by over one per cent during early hours on Friday in line with weak global cues. At 10:15 am, the BSE S-P Sensex was down by 455 points or 1.17 per cent at 38,536 while the Nifty 50 lost by 140 points or 1.21 per cent at 11,388. All sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were in the red with Nifty PSU bank down by 1.8 per cent, private bank by 1.7 per cent, financial service by 1.6 per cent, metal by 1.5 per cent and IT by 1.4 per cent. Banking stocks slipped after the Supreme Court said on Thursday that accounts there were not treated as non-performing assets on August 31 will not be declared so until further orders.
Equity benchmark indices traded one per cent higher during early hours on August 31 on positive global cues and steady flow of foreign institutional investor (FII) funds. At 10:15 am, the BSE SandP Sensex up by 339 points or 0.86 per cent at 39,806 while the Nifty 50 gained by 99 points or 0.85 per cent at 11,746. Most sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were in the green with Nifty PSU bank gaining by 1.5 per cent, private bank by 1.4 per cent and IT 1.1 per cent. But Nifty pharma dipped by 0.5 per cent. Among stocks, Future Retail rose by 20 per cent to Rs 162.30 per share after Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries (RIL) said it will acquire the company's retail, wholesale, logistics and warehousing business for Rs 24,713 crore. Adani Ports ticked up by 4.2 per cent, Bharti Infratel by 4 per cent and Tata Motors by 3.4 per cent. HDFC Bank and Axis Bank rose by 2.1 per cent and 1.9 per cent respectively while Bajaj Finserv gained by 1.6 per cent.However, JSW Steel, Bharti Airtel, Sun Pharma and Cipla suffered losses.
Equity benchmark indices traded on a positive note during early hours on Monday led by gains in financial and auto stocks. At 10:15 am, the BSE S-P Sensex was up by 215 points or 0.56 per cent at 38,650 while the Nifty 50 gained by 68 points or 0.6 per cent at 11,440.Except for Nifty IT and pharma, all sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were in the green with Nifty private bank moving up by 1.6 per cent, financial service by 1.5 per cent and auto by 1.1 per cent. Among stocks, Eicher Motors witnessed a dramatic jump of 8.4 per cent to Rs 2,353 per share. Kotak Mahindra Bank gained by 2.8 per cent, HDFC Bank by 2.2 per cent and ICICI Bank by 1.2 per cent. Grasim, Adani Ports, Asian Paints and Bharat Petroleum Corporation too traded with a positive bias. However, those which lost were Tech Mahindra, HCL Technologies, Cipla, Sun Pharma and Titan.
Equity benchmark indices snapped three-days of winning streak during early hours on Thursday on weak global cues after the Federal Reserve warned that the US economic recovery faces a highly uncertain path. At 10:15 am, the BSE S and P Sensex was down by 291 points or 0.75 per cent at 38,324 while the Nifty 50 slipped by 75 points or 0.66 per cent at 11,333. Most sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were in the red with Nifty private bank and financial service dipping by 1 per cent each. Among stocks, ICICI Bank lost by 2.2 per cent to Rs 366.30 per share while IndusInd Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank retreated by 1.5 per cent and 1.1 per cent respectively.