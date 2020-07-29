Global  
 

Actors Who Were Paid Surprisingly Low For Iconic Roles

Despite what people may think, not every starring role includes a million dollar paycheck.

Jonah Hill accepted $60,000 to work with Martin Scorsese in "The Wolf of Wall Street." To write, direct, and star in "Good Night, and Good Luck," George Clooney received an upfront salary of $3.

Matthew McConaughey received only $200,000 to star in "Dallas Buyers Club," according to The Hollywood Reporter.

He won the Oscar for Best Actor for the role.

For her solo "Wonder Woman" film, actress Gal Gadot reportedly earned $300,000.

The movie made $821 million worldwide.

For his initial appearance in "Captain America: The First Avenger," Chris Evans reportedly earned $300,000.

Brad Pitt was paid just $6,000 for "Thelma & Louise."


