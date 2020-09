His Dark Materials Season 2 on HBO - Official Teaser Trailer

Check out the official teaser trailer for the HBO fantasy series His Dark Materials Season 2, based on Philip Pullman's novels by the same name.

It stars Lin-Manuel Miranda, Dafne Keen, Ruth Wilson, Anne-Marie Duff, Clarke Peters, James Cosmo, Ariyon Bakare, Will Keen, Terence Stamp and Lucian Msamati.

His Dark Materials Season 2 Release Date: November 2020 on HBO Are you excited for His Dark Materials Season 2?

Be the critic on Fan Reviews!