Could Lamar Jackson Be Even Better In 2020? WJZ's Mark Viviano Says He's Pushing Himself To Reach New Heights Video Credit: CBS Dallas Digital - Duration: 08:43s - Published 6 days ago Could Lamar Jackson Be Even Better In 2020? WJZ's Mark Viviano Says He's Pushing Himself To Reach New Heights WJZ sports director Mark Viviano breaks down an unusual training camp for the Ravens amid the COVID-19 pandemic. He explains why fans can possibly expect an even better performance from the reigning MVP who is working on specific areas of weakness in his game. Katie Johnston reports. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend