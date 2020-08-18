Skip Bayless: Clippers will be most affected by the NBA boycotts in their push to the NBA Finals

Global  
 

There have been no NBA playoff games the past two nights, and while the league left a window open for games to resume tonight, Adrian Wojnarowski is reporting that the expectation is that games resume Saturday.

So with potentially 3 days totally off from playing, which team will be most hurt by the boycott delays?

The Milwaukee Bucks, Los Angeles Lakers, or Clippers?

Hear who Skip Bayless believes will most be affected.


