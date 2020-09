Judge Denies Release Of Full Special Prosecutor's Report In Jussie Smollett Case Video Credit: CBS 2 Chicago - Duration: 00:33s - Published 6 days ago Judge Denies Release Of Full Special Prosecutor's Report In Jussie Smollett Case The Cook County judge who appointed a special prosecutor to re-investigate the Jussie Smollett case, including how Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx handled the original probe, has declined to release a full report on the special prosecutor's findings. 0

