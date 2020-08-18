Posters springs up in Kamala Harris ancestral village in India

Posters hailing the United States Democratic Vice-Presidential nominee, Kamala Harris, has been put up in her ancestral village in Tamil Nadu, wishing her victory in the polls.

Kamala’s niece, Meena Harris, tweeted the photo of the poster featuring her aunt that was put up in Painganadu in Mannargudi, Tamil Nadu.

She tweeted saying that she was sent the photo from the village that is the ancestral home of Kamala Harris’ maternal side.

The poster with Kamala Harris' photo reads, "The people of Painganadu, Thulasendrapuram, wish Kamala Harris, PV Gopalan's granddaughter, victory in the US elections, where she's contesting for the post of vice-president.

"The small agrarian village of Painganadu, which is located near Mannargudi in Tiruvarur district in the Cauvery delta, first shot to fame when Democratic Presidential nominee Joe Biden announced that Kamala Harris was his vice-presidential candidate.

Video flmed on August 26, 2020.