Jurgen Klopp not sure Lionel Messi will play in Premier League

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has poured cold water on suggestions the clubcould be interested in signing Barcelona forward Lionel Messi.

Klopp said hewould like to see the Argentine play in the Premier League but admitted he wasunsure if a move to rivals Manchester City will materialise.


