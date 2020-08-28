Jurgen Klopp not sure Lionel Messi will play in Premier League

Mikel Arteta has indicated that he believes the club are “close” to finalisinga new deal for captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who fired them to a penaltyshoot-out win over Liverpool in the Community Shield at Wembley. Gabon forwardAubameyang had helped the Gunners win a record 14th FA Cup against Chelseaearlier this month and produced a superb strike to give Arsenal an early leadagainst the Premier League champions.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:27Published
The Lionel Messi speculation continues at fever pitch, with Manchester Citysaid to be ready to part with as many as four players to secure the 33-year-old. Troy Deeney has been offered to West Brom in..
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 02:04Published