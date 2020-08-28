Global  
 

Shannon Sharpe on why Michael Jordan standing alongside the NBA players during boycott is so crucial

As the NBA players and owners worked toward a decision to keep playing this season, it was Michael Jordan who was reportedly the voice of reason between the two sides.

As the majority owner of the Hornets, MJ reached out to Chris Paul and Russell Westbrook to understand what the players wanted moving forward.

During a virtual owners’ meeting yesterday, MJ reportedly told the other owners, 'right now, listening is better than talking.'

Hear what Shannon Sharpe has to say about MJ's decision to help the NBA players.


