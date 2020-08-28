Global  
 

Professor Michael Eric Dyson praises NBA players for boycotting in support of social justice

Professor and author Michael Eric Dyson joins Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe to discuss the NBA as playoffs will resume following the players boycotting several games.

Dyson details the impact the boycott has had on the sports world, and the power players like LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo have to influence change in their communities.

Plus, Dyson lays out what players can do to influence team owners to take a stand for social justice and criminal reform, and answers whether he thinks the boycott was long enough to make a difference.


