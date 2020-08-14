Flavio Briatore: 'I was the one of the best'

How Artificial Intelligence at Dubai's 'AI Everything' is combating COVID‐19



Artificial Intelligence can offer many solutions in the wake of the COVID‐19 pandemic. Industry leaders and policy makers gathered at Dubai's AI Everything event, to showcase the innovations combating the pandemic ‐ and enhancing the education and medical sectors. View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English) Duration: 04:00 Published on January 1, 1970