Flavio Briatore: 'I was the one of the best'

Artificial Intelligence can offer many solutions in the wake of the COVID‐19 pandemic. Industry leaders and policy makers gathered at Dubai's AI Everything event, to showcase the innovations combating the pandemic ‐ and enhancing the education and medical sectors. View on euronews
Credit: euronews (in English) Duration: 04:00Published
Belarusian president Alexander Lukashenko is “afraid of his own people” a member of the Belarusian Opposition Coordination Council has told Euronews, after Lukashenko called on Russian president Vladimir Putin to help quell unrest in the country.View on euronews
Credit: euronews (in English) Duration: 02:16Published