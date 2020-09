Here in #TheCube we speak with Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya about internet shutdowns, why social media has been crucial, and what's next for Belarus.

From Twitter to Telegram , people in Belarus have been using social media to galvanise their movement.

What is the role of social media in the Belarus protests?

Svetlana Tikhanovskaya will reportedly brief the Security Council on Friday as protests continue.

Students protest in Belarus, opposition squabbles Thousands of students boycotted the start of the school year in Belarus on Tuesday and signs of a possible rift appeared in an opposition alliance that has led weeks of rallies and protests against veteran President Alexander Lukashenko. Libby Hogan reports.

What is Nexta — the Telegram channel reporting on Belarus' protests? The online organisation, which is not state-run, has an encrypted Telegram channel that has over 1.3 million subscribers.View on euronews

Chancellor Angela Merkel’s statement on the alleged poisoning of Alexey Navalny was a “falsification,” Belarus’ embattled president said on Thursday,..

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin arrived in Belarus today for meetings with President Alexander Lukashenko. It is a high-profile show of support for the..

As street protests in Belarus continue well into their fourth week, a 73-year-old has turned into an unlikely hero for demonstrators.

Russia PM visits Belarus as Lukashenko faces 4th week of protests Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin has visited Minsk in an apparent show of support.

Svetlana Tikhanovskaya says options should include sanctions on those close to Alexander Lukashenko.