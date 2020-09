Soccer-loving bird whistles team's tune like a champ Video Credit: nypost - Duration: 00:36s - Published 4 days ago Soccer-loving bird whistles team's tune like a champ This bird is quite the "Yankee Doodle" dandy. Hear how a pet starling in Shepparton, Australia, impressively mimics the fight song for the Hawthorn Football Club. Soccer fan Anthony Jon Cost taught the bird the tune. 0

