Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Google Duo to be available in Android TV soon

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:10s - Published
Google Duo to be available in Android TV soon

Google Duo to be available in Android TV soon

Tech giant Google has announced that its video calling application Google Duo is soon coming to Android TV.

According to Mashable, Google Duo has been around for almost 5 years and has been available for Android, iOS, Web, and even Google's smart displays like the Google Nest Hub Max.

Now, the tech company is expanding the support for Google Duo by bringing smart Android TVs under the ambit.

"In an effort to bring the video calling experience to more parts of your home, Google Duo is rolling out a Beta on Android TV in the coming weeks," Google said in a blog post.

If one's TV has a webcam, the user will be good to go with the video calls.

But if it doesn't, the user could attach a USB webcam to the TV to receive and make video calls on the bigger display.

As per Mashable, this announcement comes shortly after Google announced support for Google Meet - yet another video calling service from Google - on Chromecast.

So, if Google Meet is your choice of video-calling service, you can now simply cast the call from your phone to a Cast-compatible device such as your laptop or your television.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Google Google American technology company

Facebook threatens to block people in Australia from sharing news

 In July, Australia released a draft code that would allow media companies to negotiate with Google and Facebook over payments for content that's shared on their..
CBS News

Google’s Android TV dongle could cost just $50, according to this leak

 Image via XDA-developers

Google’s Chromecast is a fantastic way to fling streaming video from phone to TV — but these days, you can often get a..
The Verge

Forget $1,000 smartphones — here's three great ones for under $400 from Apple, Google and Samsung

 Samsung has the largest phone, the Galaxy A71 – the same size screen as the iPhone 11 Pro Max. Google's $350 Pixel 4A is the lowest priced phone.
USATODAY.com

Google reportedly took five days to decide not to remove misleading ads about voting by mail

 Illustration by Alex Castro

Google took five days to review several ads with misleading information about voting by mail before opting to approve..
The Verge

Google Duo Google Duo video chat app by Google

Google Duo is coming to Android TV soon

 Image: Google

After announcing Chromecast support for Google Meet, Google has now revealed that the company’s consumer video chat app, Duo, will be..
The Verge

Google Meet Google Meet Video-conferencing software developed by Google

You can now use a GoPro Hero 8 as a webcam on Windows, too

 Photo by Brent Rose for The Verge

GoPro will now let people on Windows PCs use its Hero 8 action camera as a webcam — though the experience is only..
The Verge

Chromecast Chromecast Line of digital media players developed by Google

Related news from verified sources

Google deprecates App Preview Messaging used by Duo, Photos on Android

With App Preview Messaging, the person you’re contacting doesn’t need to have that app installed...
9to5Google - Published

Various Samsung and Google Pixel Android devices are on sale today from $50

Today only, various Google, Samsung, and other Android smartphones are on sale at Woot. Free shipping...
9to5Toys - Published

California's Early Warning Quake Alerts to Be Standard on Android Phones

California's Early Warning Quake Alerts to Be Standard on Android Phones Earthquake alerts are being incorporated into Android, Google's mobile operating system. The feature...
TechNewsWorld - Published


Tweets about this

niceupradio

Nice Up Radio DJ X-Man live inside the mix right now on https://t.co/LuuvkpFk3X or on the Nice Up Radio app available in the App… https://t.co/De5z8CNsyO 2 hours ago

snorlaxzs

Kim!🇮🇩 | LIVE VOTE 4:05 WIB!💧 RT @_mymusictaste: #InSomnias! #DREAMCATCHER is now available on the #Unniedoll app!🥳 Create, style, and share your DREAMCATCHER characters… 2 hours ago

gamesbykevin

Kevin Clauson It's ancient Egypt. Jigsaw is available on Google Play #gamesbykevin #free #jigsaw #jigsawpuzzles #androidapps… https://t.co/wYQLB8Btl4 3 hours ago

SSandS_official

Share Share and Share RT @icehawkstudios: Frustration... GRR! is now available on #Android https://t.co/diYDA2qfYd #Game #GameDev #Games https://t.co/ldBoFA98Rk 3 hours ago

icehawkstudios

Icehawk Frustration... GRR! is now available on #Android https://t.co/diYDA2qfYd #Game #GameDev #Games https://t.co/ldBoFA98Rk 3 hours ago

MUZZBUZZtweetz

Muzz Buzz Mrs Mac's Snack Angus Roll & Beef Rendang Pie Now Available at Muzz Buzz! Pay via our Muzz Buzz Rewardz App to ga… https://t.co/5vJdMlhvfs 3 hours ago

TheWindowsClub

TheWindowsClub RT @TheWindowsClub: Microsoft Defender ATP for Android now available on Google Play Store https://t.co/LhJHq4FLEO https://t.co/HPlx5ASCUy 3 hours ago

CDNTimelord

Canadian Time Lord 🇨🇦 "[I]f you balk at the idea of #Facebook accessing your data—albeit I’m not sure #Google is a much better option—the… https://t.co/wZIxSgsvJO 3 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

TikTok's Secret Data Harvesting Exposed: Report [Video]

TikTok's Secret Data Harvesting Exposed: Report

BEIJING — TikTok engaged in a banned data-collecting process that harvested highly personalized information from its users for more than a year, an investigation by the Wall Street Journal has..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 02:16Published
TikTok Reportedly Collected Android Users’ Unique Data Typically Used for Targeted Ads [Video]

TikTok Reportedly Collected Android Users’ Unique Data Typically Used for Targeted Ads

TikTok reportedly went around a Google safeguard to collect data on millions of Android phone users, which tracked them without allowing them to opt out. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has the story.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 01:04Published
Google’s Turning Androids into Earthquake Detectors [Video]

Google’s Turning Androids into Earthquake Detectors

Phones are so versatile these days, but I bet you didn’t think your phone would be an effective earthquake detector.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 01:39Published