First Stream (08/28/20): New Music From Blackpink, Selena Gomez, The Weeknd, Katy Perry & Calvin Harris | Billboard

Blackpink & Selena Gomez finally deliver their highly-anticipated collab "Ice Cream," Katy Perry drops her new album “Smile” and The Weeknd & Calvin Harris give fans a groovy new bop.

This is Billboard's First Stream with all the latest music drops.


Perry's Album Slated To Flop [Video]

Perry's Album Slated To Flop

Katy Perry released her new album, Smile, just days after giving birth. However, critics have savaged the album. Perth Now media said that initial reviews for her album suggest that the singer may..

Blackpink & Selena Gomez Deliver Sweet Collab 'Ice Cream' | Billboard News [Video]

Blackpink & Selena Gomez Deliver Sweet Collab 'Ice Cream' | Billboard News

Blackpink finally unveiled their highly anticipated collaboration with Selena Gomez on Friday (Aug. 28), and its equally sweet music video.

Katy Perry celebrates Smile release from hospital bed [Video]

Katy Perry celebrates Smile release from hospital bed

Katy Perry has admitted she's "finally got her smile" as she announce the arrival of her new album, 'Smile', from her hospital bed a day after giving birth to her first child.

