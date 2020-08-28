First Stream (08/28/20): New Music From Blackpink, Selena Gomez, The Weeknd, Katy Perry & Calvin Harris | Billboard

Blackpink & Selena Gomez finally deliver their highly-anticipated collab "Ice Cream," Katy Perry drops her new album “Smile” and The Weeknd & Calvin Harris give fans a groovy new bop.

This is Billboard's First Stream with all the latest music drops.