First Stream (08/28/20): New Music From Blackpink, Selena Gomez, The Weeknd, Katy Perry & Calvin Harris | Billboard
Video Credit: Billboard - Duration: 02:32s - Published
First Stream (08/28/20): New Music From Blackpink, Selena Gomez, The Weeknd, Katy Perry & Calvin Harris | Billboard
Blackpink & Selena Gomez finally deliver their highly-anticipated collab "Ice Cream," Katy Perry drops her new album “Smile” and The Weeknd & Calvin Harris give fans a groovy new bop.
This is Billboard's First Stream with all the latest music drops.
