Attacked my angry mob

Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published
Attacked my angry mob
story at 5p

&amp;lt;none&amp;gt; kentucky senator rand paul says he was attacked by a quote: "angry mob" as he left the whit house early this morning.

L3: election 2020 white senator rand paul claims he was attacked by "angry mob" washington, d.c.

Paul was at the white house for president donald trump's republican convention speech.

He says... as he and his wife left... they were surrounded by screaming protesters.

Paul says they were attacked... but video of the encounter shows no attack... only a police officer being.... jostled and stumbling into paul's shoulder.

The protesters yelled "say her name" to paul..... a reference to... police shooting victim..

Breonna taylor.

Paul later tweeted out his thanks to the police department of the district of columbia for quote: "literally saving our lives from a crazed mob."




