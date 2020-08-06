Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Jeff Bezos Broke His Own Wealth Record

Video Credit: Wochit News - Duration: 00:32s - Published
Jeff Bezos Broke His Own Wealth Record

Jeff Bezos Broke His Own Wealth Record

Jeff Bezos already holds the title of the world's richest man.

Now the tech mogul's net worth has skyrocketed once again, setting another new record.

According to CNN, on Wednesday, the Amazon CEO's wealth reached an estimated $202 billion.

Bezos founded Amazon in 1994 and continues to break records with his wealth.

The impressive growth in Bezos' fortune is being fueled by his holdings in Amazon (AMZN).

The company's stock is up nearly 25% over the last three months and 86% so far this year.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Jeff Bezos Jeff Bezos American engineer, entrepreneur, founder and CEO of Amazon.com, Inc.

Elon Musk is now the third-richest person in the world

 Musk passed Facebook Inc. co-founder Mark Zuckerberg Monday as shares of Tesla Inc. continued their unrelenting rally after undergoing a forward stock split...
WorldNews

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos' personal wealth tops $200 billion

 The world's wealthiest billionaire Jeff Bezos is even richer as the Amazon founder and CEO's wealth tops $200 billion for the first time – the biggest fortune..
New Zealand Herald

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos is now worth more than $200 billion. Protesters built him a guillotine.

 The richest man in the world's wealth reached an estimated $202 billion, according to Bloomberg's Billionaires Index.
USATODAY.com

Jeff Bezos now worth an astounding $200-plus billion

 Amazon's founder and the world's richest man has crossed another milestone in his escalating net worth.
CBS News

Amazon (company) Amazon (company) American technology and e-commerce company

Amazon deletes job listings detailing effort to monitor ‘labor organizing threats’

 Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge

Amazon has deleted two job listings posted to its corporate employment website detailing “intelligence..
The Verge
It's On: Despite Insisting It's Not Competing With Amazon, Walmart+ Begs To Differ [Video]

It's On: Despite Insisting It's Not Competing With Amazon, Walmart+ Begs To Differ

Amazon Prime, watch your back. Whether the company admits to it or not, Walmart+ is coming for you. We’re not launching Walmart+ with the intent to compete with anything else. We’re launching it with the needs of customers in mind. Janey Whiteside Walmart Chief Customer Officer According to Gizmodo, Walmart is launching a competing subscription service called Walmart+.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:37Published

Razer’s Blade 15 is a capable gaming laptop that’s $400 off at Amazon

 Image: Razer

If you’re on the hunt for a gaming laptop to help you run your games at reasonably fast frame rates that will also serve as a great..
The Verge

It looks like Whole Foods, but it's Amazon's first online-only grocery store

 The shelves filled with bags of nuts and dried fruit look like any other aisle at an Amazon-owned Whole Foods grocery...
WorldNews

Walmart to launch membership program similar to Amazon Prime this month

 Retail giant Walmart announced Tuesday its plan to launch its highly-anticipated new membership program nationwide this month, Walmart+. Walmart+ is a..
WorldNews

Related news from verified sources

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos' personal wealth tops $200 billion

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos' personal wealth tops $200 billion The world's wealthiest billionaire Jeff Bezos is even richer as the Amazon founder and CEO's wealth...
New Zealand Herald - Published

Musk Wealth Exceeds $100B, Bezos Worth Twice That

Three of the world's richest people have achieved staggering new levels of personal wealth.The net...
Newsmax - Published

Jeff Bezos is now worth more than $200 billion, making him the richest person in the world by nearly $90 billion

Jeff Bezos is now worth more than $200 billion, making him the richest person in the world by nearly $90 billion Jeff Bezos is now worth more than $200 billion, according to Forbes and Bloomberg.That makes him...
WorldNews - Published


Tweets about this

BlaqSAG

T Y G A S H A R K RT @MetroUK: Amazon founder Jeff Bezos broke records yesterday as he saw the largest ever growth in wealth in one day. The mogul earned a… 6 hours ago

fulton2886

Justin K Fulton @BadEconTakes @jessinicoleb Bezos is worth 200,000,000,000 in assets. That means he would have to sell everything t… https://t.co/tlDdlKdePg 22 hours ago

drewbradley11

drew. If Jeff Bezos liquidated all of his wealth and went flat broke, he could pay off ~roughly~ 11%... https://t.co/4v201GhQDJ 1 day ago

atelierswift

karma♕ pray for lebanon🇱🇧 I hate being broke***redistribute Jeff bezos’ wealth already so I can rebuild my closet https://t.co/4p7AK1Zlee 2 days ago

Am_Allano

THE DUKE OF BURUMBA Does someone like Jeff Bezos really need a financial advisor!??..Like whichever way he decides to spend his wealth… https://t.co/mnOpUfEDK5 2 days ago

sapphicdesi

♡➳ @Death2Tyrants84 @MadamOvaries88 they work because they don't want to be broke. the IFPRI estimates 11 billion per… https://t.co/Qjv4fEqcdX 2 days ago

purefucking0ld

Aaron ❤ ACAB/BLM @C_OrlandoMusic Even so, get hit with a few bad medical bills and you're broke. Suckin Jeff Bezos'***isn't gonna… https://t.co/vWjb4Yjt0I 2 days ago

najmoore01

TheLastManInEurope RT @docrussjackson: Amazon founder Jeff Bezos broke records yesterday as he saw the *largest ever* growth in wealth in one day. The mogul… 3 days ago


Related videos from verified sources

Elon Musk Gains $8 Billion, 4th Richest Person In World [Video]

Elon Musk Gains $8 Billion, 4th Richest Person In World

REUTERS/Steve Nesius Tesla CEO Elon Musk's personal wealth gained nearly $8 billion Monday as the stock surged 11% to an all-time high. Musk is now the fourth-richest person in the world, according to..

Credit: Wochit Tech     Duration: 00:33Published
Bezos sells Amazon shares worth $3.1 bln [Video]

Bezos sells Amazon shares worth $3.1 bln

Amazon.com Jeff Bezos sold shares worth $3.1 billion in the e-commerce company in recent days, regulatory filings showed on Wednesday. Fred Katayama reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:08Published
Bezos Sells $3.1 Billion In Amazon Stock [Video]

Bezos Sells $3.1 Billion In Amazon Stock

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos sold more than $3.1 billion worth of his company's stock between Monday and Tuesday. Business Insider reports the two-day selling spree surpassed the $2.8 billion worth of Amazon..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:29Published