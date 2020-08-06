Jeff Bezos Broke His Own Wealth Record

Jeff Bezos already holds the title of the world's richest man.

Now the tech mogul's net worth has skyrocketed once again, setting another new record.

According to CNN, on Wednesday, the Amazon CEO's wealth reached an estimated $202 billion.

Bezos founded Amazon in 1994 and continues to break records with his wealth.

The impressive growth in Bezos' fortune is being fueled by his holdings in Amazon (AMZN).

The company's stock is up nearly 25% over the last three months and 86% so far this year.