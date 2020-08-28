Video Credit: WTHI - Published 2 weeks ago

Catholics Charities in Terre Haute receives thousands of pounds of food through donation

Catholics Charities in Terre Haute receives thousands of pounds of food through donation

Hosting the event.

A major donation will help community members in need.

Mcdonalds donated 65 hundred pounds of frozen chicken.

And..

More than 11 hundred pounds of muffin toppers to catholic charities today.

The owner told us she is just happy to help.

"we know that protein has really been hard to come by during this time period, with covid happening.

So, we just wanted to really give back to our communities...that's what we love to do.

And we're so proud to do it."

The fast to do it."

The fast food owner gave the donation at the catholic charities