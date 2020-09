Speedway 'regrets' employees false accusation that led to arrest of Black man

Video Credit: WKBW Buffalo - Duration: 02:06s - Published 4 days ago

NEXT TONIGHT...SPEEDWAY, OFFERINGSINCERE REGRET FORWHAT HAPPENED TOONE OF ITSCUSTOMERS LASTMONTH.ERIC MARTIN WASARRESTED AT THESPEEDWAY ONKENMORE AVENUE...AFTER A CASHIERCALLED TOWN OFTONAWANDA POLICECLAIMING HE WASTRYING TO CASH IN ASTOLEN LOTTERYTICKET..MADISON CARTER,JOINING US IN THENEWSROOM NOWWITH REACTION FROMMARTIN'S FAMILY.REPRESENTATIVESFOR THE FAMILY SAYTHIS HAPPENED JUSTMONTHS AFTER WHATWE SAW PLAY OUTWITH GEORGE FLOYDIN MINNEAPOLIS AND ITWAS A SIMILARSITUATION.THIS 30-YEAR-OLDMAN WAS ARRESTEDIN FRONT OF HISFAMILY OVER A THIRTYDOLLAR LOTTERYTICKET IN EARLY JULY.THIS IS VIDEO OF THATARREST.A STORE CLERKCALLED THE POLICE --FALSELY ACCUSINGERIC MARTIN OFTRYING TO "CASH IN" ASTOLEN TICKET.THE NIGHT BEFORETHERE WAS A BREAK-IN AT THE SPEEDWAY,WHERE ITEMS --INCLUDING LOTTERYTICKETS -- WERETAKEN FROM THESHOP.HIS ATTORNEY SAYSHE WAS FEARFUL OFGETTING INTO THEPOLICE CAR AFTERSTATING HISINNOCENCE.... WHICHIS WHY HE'S SEENRESISTING OFFICERSAS HE WAS ARRESTEDIN FRONT OF HIS WIFE,INFANT DAUGHTERAND 9-YEAR-OLD SON.HIS ATTORNEY SAYSHE WAS TAKEN TO ANINTERROGATIONROOM AT THE POLICESTATION AND STRIPSEARCHED --REPS FOR THE FAMILYSAY NONE OF THISSHOULD'VE EVERHAPPENED..WE WANT TO BE VERYPOSITIVE YOU AREAWARE THIS IS ANOUTSTANDING YOUNGMAN.

BUT EVEN IF HEHAD MADE MISTAKES,EVEN IF HE HAD A PAST-- WHICH ERIC DOESNT.EVEN IF HE WASN'T AHOMEOWNER, ANDWASN'T MAKING AGREAT SALARY.

ITSHOULDN'T HAVEHAPPENED.A WEEK AFTER THEARREST, THESPEEDWAY STORESENT AN EMAIL TOTOWN OF TONAWANDAPOLICE CONFIRMINGTHE TICKETS WEREACTUALLYPURCHASED BYMARTIN.

HISATTORNEY CALLS THEDELAY IN THEIRINVESTIGATION --WHICH RESULTED INTHE FALSE ARREST OFMARTIN -- RECKLESS.POLICE SAY THECHARGES AGAINSTMARTIN WEREIMMEDIATELYDISMISSEDMARTIN WASRELEASED FROMCUSTODY THAT SAMEDAY, .REPRESENTATIVESSAY HE WAS "BANGEDUP A BIT" BUT NODETAILS ON SPECIFICINJURIES -- THERELEASE FROMPOLICE SAYS HE WASARRESTED WITHOUTANY INJURIES BEINGREPORTED.MARTIN'S ATTORNEYSAYS SAY RIGHT NOWTHE SITUATION ISFLUID BUT A FUTURECLAIM HASN'T BEENRULED OUT