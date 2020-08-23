'You're lucky you're recording!' Uber driver in New York gets insulted and threaten by passenger

A night out for an Uber driver turned ugly when he picked up a passenger (requested by an Uber customer to pick up) in Buffalo, New York, that began insulting and threatening him allegedly over his race on Wednesday night (August 26).

"I picked her up and she started talking the whole time... I ignored her because I was listening to the music, then I realized she was talking about me," the Uber driver said.

The filmer told Newsfalre that she allegedly told the driver: "You're not from this country!" The Uber driver stopped the car requesting her to leave but not before she said to him, "you're lucky you're recording or else I'd slam your head against the window!"