7 First Alert Forecast 0828 5 Evening

A MUCHCOOLER END TO THEWEEKEND IS ON TAPWITH TEMPS MAINLY INTHE UPPER 60S ANDSOME LAKE INDUCEDSHOWERS.FRIDAYMORNING: 65AFTERNOON: 77PARTLY SUNNY WITHSCATTERED SHOWERSAND T-STORMSSATURDAYMORNING: 68AFTERNOON: 75RAIN SHOWERS AND AFEWTHUNDERSTORMS,HEAVY RAIN AT TIMES.SUNDAYMORNING: 59AFTERNOON: 69PARTLY SUNNY,COOLER WITH SOMESHOWERS.MONDAYMORNING: 54AFTERNOON: 75MOSTLY SUNNY ANDPLEASANTTUESDAYMORNING: 59AFTERNOON: 77SUN AND CLOUDS.FEW SHOWERSPOSSIBLE.

SATURDAY STAYSSOGGY AS A FRONTPASSES WNY WITHSOME COMBINEDMOISTURE FROMREMNANTS OF LAURA.IT DOES LOOK LIKETHE LATE AFTERNOONAND EVENING BEGINTO DRY OUT FROM NWTO SE.