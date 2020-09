Phase Two for Palm Beach County may not come before Labor Day

Video Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach - Duration: 02:11s - Published 3 days ago

Palm Beach County could soon be headed to Phase Two of the state's reopening plan, but will it happen before Labor Day?

COUNTY OFFICIALS RIGHTNOW WEIGHING WHETHER TO ENTERTHE NEXT PHASE OF RE-OPENING...PHASE 2.PALM BEACH COUNTY BUSINESSESMAY NOT GET TO MOVE INTO PHASE2 BEFORE LABOR DAY&COMMISSIONERS ARE SET TODISCUSS A PLAN TO MOVE INTOPHASE 2 OF RE-OPENING ONTUESDAY.

HOWEVER - WPTVNEWSCHANNEL 5QUESADA EXPLAINS... IT MIGHTNOT GO INTO EFFECT UNTIL AFTERTHE HOLIDAY WEEKEND.<< 5 MONTHS OF A SHUTDOWN &PAYING BILLS WITH NO INCOME &THE PAWN SHOP LOUNGE ISUNDERGOING A TRANSITION& MASH8:10 IMENU IKITCHEN AS SOON AS I GET MYLICENSE AND I WILL OPEN AND IWILL SERVE FOOD AND I WILLSERVE DRINKS AND I WILL FOLLOWTHE RULES AS THEYOWNER CLEVE MASH SAYS NIGHTCLUBS AND BARS HAVE BEEN LEFIN THE DARK.

ON TUESDAY PALMBEACH COUNTY COMMISSIONERSWILL DISCUSS A PLAN TO MOVE TOPHASE 2EXCLUDE STAND-ALONE BARS&COMMISSIONER HAL VALECHE 2:2THERETHINK THE EXCLUSIONS MIRRORWHAT THE GOVERNOR CONTINUES TOKEEP CLOSED LIKE BARS, THATTHE MOST OBVIOUS ONE THE PLANTO JOIN A PARTIAL PHASE 2WON'T GO INTO EFFECT RIGHTAWAYVALECHE IS IN FAVOR OF JOININGPHASE 2 AS QUICKLY AS POSSIBLEBUT THE BOARD OF COMMISSIONERSMAY VOTE TO WAIT TILL AFTERLABOR DAY& VALECHE 4:29 I HOPE3 MORE DAYS OF DATA THAT WEGET WILL HELP CONVINCE MYCOLLEAGUES THAT WE ARE IN AGOOD POSITION TO GO INTO PHASE2 WITHOUT WAITING ANADDITIONAL WEEK PHASE 2 WILLALLOW RESTAURANTS TO INCREASECAPACITYLIKE MOVIE THEATERS WILL ALSOGET TO OPEN WITH GUIDELINESAND LIMITED CAPACITY.

MASHSAYS HE HOPES COUNTY LEADERSWILL CONSIDER GIVING NIGHTLIFEBUSINESS OWNERS A TIMELINE OFWHEN THEY CAN OPEN.

HE SAYS FORMANY IT WILL MEAN REBUILDINGTHEIR STAFF..

MASH 15:58 IJUST CANT TURN THE LIGHTS ONAND SAY OK EVERYBODY COME BACK- THEYGONE 8:31 IM TRYING TO DOWHATEVER I CAN TO OPEN MYBUSINESS AND FOLLOW THE RULES- I WANT THE OPPORTUNITY THESAME WAY GYMS, SALONS,RESTAURANTS I WANT THEOPPORTUNITY TO STAY AFLOATMICHELLE QUESADA WPTNEWSCHANNEL 5.