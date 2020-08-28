Breaking news 08/28/20

Video Credit: WCBI - Published 2 days ago

Good evening good evening everyone... we learning new information about an alleged stabbing at columbus middle school.

Police chief fred shelton says there was an altercation between two students, requiring one of them to be sent to the hospital.

The incident happened around lunch today.

Our sources say the student was stabbed.

Shelton says no names will be released because both students are juveniles.

The suspect will be handed over to youth court and deal with the school's discipline procedures.