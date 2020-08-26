|
THE NEW MUTANTS Movie Trailer - Magik
Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 03:48s - Published
THE NEW MUTANTS Movie Trailer - Magik
THE NEW MUTANTS Movie Trailer - Magik - starring Anya Taylor-Joy, Maisie Williams, Charlie Heaton, Henry Zaga, Blu Hunt & Alice Braga.
The New Mutants Movie Clip - Smile
The New Mutants Movie Clip - Smile - Plot synopsis: Magik, Wolfsbane and other teenage mutants try to come to grips with their superpowers while staying at a secret facility.
US Release Date: August..
Credit: Teaser Trailer Duration: 01:02Published
The New Mutants Movie - Roberto da Costa (Henry Zaga)
The New Mutants Movie - Roberto da Costa (portrayed by Henry Zaga)
Plot synopsis: Magik, Wolfsbane and other teenage mutants try to come to grips with their superpowers while staying at a secret..
Credit: Teaser Trailer Duration: 01:10Published
