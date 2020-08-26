Global  
 

THE NEW MUTANTS Movie Trailer - Magik

Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 03:48s - Published
THE NEW MUTANTS Movie Trailer - Magik - starring Anya Taylor-Joy, Maisie Williams, Charlie Heaton, Henry Zaga, Blu Hunt & Alice Braga.


Related videos from verified sources

The New Mutants Movie Clip - Smile [Video]

The New Mutants Movie Clip - Smile

The New Mutants Movie Clip - Smile - Plot synopsis: Magik, Wolfsbane and other teenage mutants try to come to grips with their superpowers while staying at a secret facility. US Release Date: August..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 01:02Published
THE NEW MUTANTS Movie - Danielle Moonstar aka Mirage (Blu Hunt) [Video]

THE NEW MUTANTS Movie - Danielle Moonstar aka Mirage (Blu Hunt)

THE NEW MUTANTS Movie Trailer - Mirage The New Mutants Dani Moonstar, aka Mirage, official trailer starring Anya Taylor-Joy, Maisie Williams, Charlie Heaton, Henry Zaga, Blu Hunt & Alice Braga.

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 04:56Published
The New Mutants Movie - Roberto da Costa (Henry Zaga) [Video]

The New Mutants Movie - Roberto da Costa (Henry Zaga)

The New Mutants Movie - Roberto da Costa (portrayed by Henry Zaga) Plot synopsis: Magik, Wolfsbane and other teenage mutants try to come to grips with their superpowers while staying at a secret..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 01:10Published