Return of the Killer Tomatoes Movie (1988) - Anthony Starke, Karen Mistal, John Astin, George Clooney

Return of the Killer Tomatoes Movie Trailer (1988) - Plot synopsis: Crazy old Professor Gangreen has developed a way to make tomatoes look human for a second invasion.

Director: John De Bello Writers: Stephen Andrich, John De Bello, Costa Dillon Stars: Anthony Starke, George Clooney, Karen M.

boogedy_mr

OLD MAN CALLUX @beesofbumble Killer Clownz and Killer Tomatoes and all those are fun. B movie cult classics. Not really horror. Ch… https://t.co/NFuO058fo4 3 days ago

SpookySarahSays

Spooky Sarah Movie 45- Return of the Killer Tomatoes (1988) #NowWatching #100HorrorMoviesIn92Days @ShellyBSMovies https://t.co/M6e28cKuv9 5 days ago


