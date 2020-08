Attorneys representing Kyle Rittenhouse say he was wrongfully charged after 'acting in self-defense'

Video Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 - Duration: 02:08s - Published 2 days ago

Attorneys representing Kyle Rittenhouse, the teen charged with homicide in the shooting deaths of two protesters and the injuring of a third in Kenosha, says the 17-year-old has been wrongfully charged after "acting in self-defense."

NEW AT SIX TONIGHT: WE'RELEARNING MORE ABOUTRITTENHOUSE'S BACKGROUNDTODAY.

SHAUN GALLAGHER SHARESWHAT WE KNOW.shaun introAntioch, Illinoisis about a 30-minute drivefrom Kenosha.WE CAME HERE TOGET a better idea of THE LIFEHE LED PRIOR TO TUESDAY NIGHTWHEN PROSECUTORS SAY HE SHOTAND KILLED TWO PROTESTERS.POSTS ON KYLE RITTENHOUSE'SFACEBOOK PAGE SHOW THE TEEN ASSOMEONE WHO LOVED GUNS... WITHPICTURES AND VIDEOS OF HIMCARRYING WEAPONS LIKE THISLONG RIFLE.

IN ILLINOIS, HETOOK PART IN A YOUTH CADETPROGRAM AND OTHER PHOTOS SHOWRITTENHOUSE IN A YOUTH POLICEUNIFORM.

ALSO ON RITTENHOUSE'SPAGE: BLUE LIVES MATTERSYMBOLS TO SHOW HIS SUPPORTFOR LAW ENFORCEMENT.IN ARRESTRECORDS, RITTENHOUSE LISTS THEY-M-C-A AS HIS EMPLOYER, WHEREHE WORKED AS A LIFEGUARD.IT'SUNCLEAR IF OR WHERERITTENHOUSE WAS CURRENTLYATTENDING SCHOOL.

WE DO KNOW -IN 2017, RITTENHOUSE'S MOTHERSAYS HER SON WAS BEING BULLIEDIN MIDDLE SCHOOL AND TOOK OUTAN ORDER OF PROTECTION FOR HERSON.WE'RE ALSO GETTING ACLEARER PICTURE OF ALL THATUNFOLDED TUESDAY NIGHT:EARLIERIN THE EVENING - ONE OF TMJ4'SCAMERAS CAPTURED KYLERITTENHOUSE ATTEMPTING TO WALKDOWN A STREET BUT OFFICERSSTOPPED HIM AND TOLD HIM TOTURN AROUND.LATER THAT NIGHT -PROSECUTORS SAY RITTENHOUSESHOT AND KILLED TWO PROTESTERSAND INJURED A THIRD.HE THENMANAGED TO WALK RIGHT PASTOFFICERS RESPONDING TO THESCENE EVEN THOUGH HIS HANDSWERE UP.THIS NEW VANTAGE POINT- ALSO CAPTURED BY A TMJ4PHOTOGRAPHER SHOWS LAWENFORCEMENT VEHICLES DRIVINGRIGHT PAST RITTENHOUSE -ALLOWING HIM TO ESCAPE TOILLINOIS WHERE HE SURRENDEREDTHE NEXT MORNING.Shaun tagRITTENHOUSE WILL BEREPRESENTED BY A HIGH-PROFILELAW FIRM OUT OF CALIFORNIA WHOHAS ALSO REPRESENTED PRESIDENTTRUMPTHAT LAW FIRM'S TWITTERACCOUNT POSTED TODAY "VIDEOEYE DOES NOT LIE.

KYLERITTENHOUSE ACTED IN SELF-DEFENSE.

AN EGREGIOUSMISCARRIAGE OF JUSTICE ISOCCURING WITH RESPECT TO THIS17-YEAR OLD BOY."IN ANTIOCH,SG, TMJ-4 NEWS.JUST WITHIN THE LAST HALF-HOUR, WE RECEIVED A STATEMENTFROM KYLE RITTENHOUSE'SATTORNEY.

HE IS CLAIMING SELFDEFENSE SAYING IN PART, "Kyledid nothing wrong.

Heexercised his God-given,Constitutional, common law andstatutory law right to self-defense."