Local community stands in solidarity with marchers in D.C.

The event took place outside of the federal courthouse Friday evening at 5 p.m.

Today marks the 57th anniversary of the historic march on washington... as well as the moment when dr. martin luther king jr delivered his famous?i have a dream speech on the steps of the lincoln memorial.

And here in eugene, community members are gathering right now and kezi 9 new reporter kennedy dendy is live to tell us... why many say the marching must go on.

Kennedy?

Matt, chynna, as you can see behind me there hundreds gathered outside of the federal courthouse to protest for equality and justice.

And right now speeches are taking place, but the group will begin to march very soon.

250,000 gathered on the national mall on this day in 1963 to fight for equal access, for jobs and treatment of black americans.

But today the marching continues on.

Thousands marched in dc today, and here locally, i told the fight will continue on until equality is reached for all.

I asked community members today about why today is so important.

"enough is enough.

Its time to make that stand.

That check dont need to be blank anymore.

It needs to have money on it, so that we can change the way the world is going."

Signs reading?no justice, no peac?

And?say their name?

Are raised high, as many share with me that today is about coming together as a community to stand up for injustice.

While remembering what happened on this day in 1963.

Again the group, is about to march and hundreds are here right now still listening to teachings.

