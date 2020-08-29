Mount de Sales' Akhori Jones picks up first offer from Akron.

Video Credit: WMGT - Published 2 weeks ago

Realize like championships are not something that people just go head and hand out and say, here's one.

You can have one ok ... ya'll should know by now that i love when athletes get their first offer to play at the next level ... well ... mount de sales' standout akhori jones has picked up his first one ... and as you can see ... it's from the university of akron ... much colder up there ... i'll tell you that ... but akhori's just in his junior year ... so expect more offers to roll in very soon ... now akhori can play multiple positions on the field ... i'm talking quarterback ... running back and defensive back ... but ... he's being recruited for defensive back ... this kid is fast as lightening ... and physical ... he made recruit georgia's preseason all-state team ... don't sleep on the kid this season ... akhori ... how does it feel ... :01-:06 it's a blessing.

Something i always wanted, you know.

I always wanted to have an offer, go to school free for my momma, you know and akhori talks about and akhori and akhori talks about what he can bring to a program like akron ... :01-:06 even before the offer i knew i had somethings i could bring to the table.

But, i know i can bring leadership to the table.

I'm a good athlete, so