Lighting Strikes as Guy Delivers Weather Report

Video Credit: Jukin Media - Duration: 00:22s - Published
This guy was standing outside and showing the stormy weather conditions in his city.

Suddenly, lightning struck the sky and scared him as he ran for cover.


