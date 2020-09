H.S. Football Highlights: Week 1 8/28

Video Credit: KMTV Action 3 News - Duration: 03:39s - Published 2 weeks ago

LAST NIGHT...BRING ON THE MAINCOURSE TONIGHT...WE START WITH 2NDRANKED MILLARDSOUTH ...THE PATRIOTS HOSTINGTHEIR RIVALS AND 10THRANKED MILLARDNORTH ...THE PATRIOTS MAKINGIT TO THE STATESEMIFINALS LASTSEASON ..LET'S MAKE OUR WAYTO A BEAUTIFUL NIGHTBUELL STADIUM..===== 1ST PLAY FROMSCRIMMAGE...PATS' TAEKWONJOHNSON NICE GAININSIDE MUSTANGSTERRITORY...BUT THEY'D HAVE TOSETTLE FOR FG...===== LATER 1ST...MOREMILLARD SOUTH..ANTRELL TAYLOR ONTHE PUNTRETURN.....GOODPICKUP...ALSO A PRETTYGOODWRESTLER....DEEPINSIDE MILLARD NORTHTERRITORY...=== FEW PLAYS LATER....JOHNSON TAKES IT INFROM 15 YDS OUT...MILLARD SOUTH GETSTHE SHUT OUT....33-NOTHING ...PAPIO SOUTH PLAYINGPAPIO...ANOTHER CROSSTOWNRIVALRY RIGHT OUT OFTHE GATE...==== 3RD QTR...MONARCHS'COMPLETION ...TITANSFORCE FUMBLE ....CONNOR LAWRENCECOMES UP WITH THEBALL FOR PAPIOSOUTH...====== LATER3RD...TITANS GIVE ITRIGHT BACK...JUSTIN WALLACE THEPICK...AND THE SIX....PAPIO BEATS ITS RIVALFOR THE FIRST TIME INTHREE YEARS....40-11 ...MOVING OVER TO CLASSB NOW...WHERE THE LAST TIMEWE SAW OMAHA SKUTTCAHTOLIC...THE SKYHAWKS WERESOARING TO THEIR 2NDSTRAIGHT STATE TITLE...AND 26TH STRAIGHTWIN...TONIGHT, MATTTURMAN'S TEAMBEGINNING ITS TITLEDEFENSE AGAINSTRONCALLI...SKUTT ENTERING THESEASON WITH ANUMBER THREERANKING...BOTH TEAMS TRYING TOMOVE ON AFTER LOSINGGREAT QUARTERBACKSIN TYSON GORDON ANDJACK DOTZLER...== 2ND QTR...SKUTT'S DOMINICWARFELD TD RUN...SKYHAWKS UP 28-6 ATTHE HALF...RONCALLI'S DERIKRODGERS HALFBACKPASS TO JAKE ORR FORTHE SCORE...28-12SKUTT STILL UP...=== 4TH QTR....MELROSE WITH THECHERRY ON TOP TD RUN...SKUTT WINS, 35-19...CLASS B PRESEASONNUMBER ONE ELKHORNHOSTING 5TH RANKEDNORRIS...THE ANTLERS BACK INCLASS B AFTER BEING INCLASS A THE PAST TWOYEARS...===== 1ST QTR..NOSCORE...HUSKER BASEBALLCOMMIT DREW CHRISTOCOMES UP WITH THEINTERCEPTION....ELKHORN INBUSINESS...==== LEADS TO THIS...COLE HOUCK FIELDGOAL IS GOOD...ANTLERS UP 3-NOTHINGEARLY...=== BUT NORRIS NOTGOING AWAY...KALE CONSBRUCKPICKS OFF THEELKHORN PASS ...ANTLERS UPSET ONTHEIR HOME FIELD, 28-18...GRETNA HOSTINGLINCOLN SOUTHWEST...THE DRAGONS IN CLASSA AGAIN THIS YEAR...==== 2ND QTR...NOSCORE...UNTIL SILVERHAWKS'COLLIN FRITTON TAKESIT 41 YDS FOR TD...7-NOTHING L-S-W....== LATE 1ST HALF...GRETNA'S TREVORMARSHALL TAKES HANDOFF PULLS UP ANDTHROWS TO JACKSONALEXANDER 92 YD TD!!TIES IT AT 7!!

= STILL 2NDQTR...MORE DRAGONS...ZANE FLORES FINDSMARSHALL WHO HANGSON FOR THE 15 YD TD!!GRETNA GOES ON FORTHE 30-7 VICTORY...OVER IN COUNCILBLUFFS, LEWISCENTRAL HOSTING ST.ALBERT...TOP 100 FOUR-STAR N-UCOMMIT THOMASFIDONE AND THE TITANSSTRIKE FIRST....FIDONE HERE ON A 41YD TD CATCH IN THE 1STQTR...LEWIS CENTRAL SAILSTO THE 28-3 WIN..DEFENDING C-1 CHAMPWAHOO HOSTINGCOLUMBUS SCOTUS...===== 2NDQTR...WARRIORSALREADY UP ATOUCHDOWN ...TYLER NELSON MAKESIT MORE...24 YD TDSCRAMBLE...WAHOO WINS INSHUTOUT FASHION, 40-NOTHING...THANKS, ADAM.AND, WE'RE TAKING ONE