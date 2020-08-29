Riggert on Central's win

Video Credit: KQTV - Published 5 days ago

Year 2 of 11-man football for st.

Joseph christian kicking off tonight... the lions hosting the maysville wolverines...=== start this one in the second..

Maysville up 32-6... jake redman takes the handoff..

Looks like some misdirection..

Gets some blocks..

And he sees open field..

Down the sideline and scores...=== but hold on now... this one won't stand... penalty mark brings it back...=== but not long after... wolverines punch it in for real... caiden israel...way in..

It's 38-6 at this one point...=== lions struggling to get the offense going..

This doesn't help... === caleb carlson looking down the middle of the field... but kaleb jestes playing centerfield..

Able to hang on for the interception... maysville rolls tonight... 66-14... at