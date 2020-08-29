Sweden riots: Rasmus Paludan supporters burn Quran | Oneindia News
Violence broke out in the Swedish city of Malmo on Friday after members of a far-right Danish party burnt a copy of the Quran.
Earlier on Friday, the leader of the far-right Danish anti-immigration party Hard Line, Rasmus Paludan, was arrested near Malmo and banned from Sweden for 2 years before he could make it to a planned event in the city.
