Sweden riots: Rasmus Paludan supporters burn Quran | Oneindia News Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 01:17s - Published 2 days ago Sweden riots: Rasmus Paludan supporters burn Quran | Oneindia News Violence broke out in the Swedish city of Malmo on Friday after members of a far-right Danish party burnt a copy of the Quran. Earlier on Friday, the leader of the far-right Danish anti-immigration party Hard Line, Rasmus Paludan, was arrested near Malmo and banned from Sweden for 2 years before he could make it to a planned event in the city. #SwedishRiots #Quran #RasmusPaludan 0

Tweets about this Innovative Hindu 🇮🇳 RT @OpIndia_com: The burning of the Quran was a part of an anti-Islam protest which took place in the city, following the arrest of one Ras… 10 hours ago Richard Grieße RT @AnitaNissen: Riots in Sweden after protesters burn the Quran. The burning act was carried out in response to Danish extreme right Hard… 10 hours ago Sàhèim— wàrriòr😃 RT @g_a_z_a_l_a: Stram Kurs, the far-right Danish political party behind anti-Islam riots in Sweden.This far-right Danish political party i… 14 hours ago gazala Stram Kurs, the far-right Danish political party behind anti-Islam riots in Sweden.This far-right Danish political… https://t.co/Je9mEVyZVP 15 hours ago Kris RT @J_H_5: Malmo riots in Sweden followed public Koran burning by political group Stram Kurs (Hard Line). https://t.co/ATQtuzHwjw The lead… 15 hours ago Jayne Marie Lake🌊🌊🌊 RT @haaohaoo: Riots rock Malmö after far-right Swedish supporters of the leader of Denmark’s extremist Hard Line party Rasmus Paludan, who… 15 hours ago Lluckybird RT @jaipurwala1947: Sweden Riots: Rasmus Paludan, A hardliner politician who last year burnt the Quran by wrapping it inside bacon ( pork -… 15 hours ago Suchit Nanda @Iegend_lstRRS Protests began after a copy of the Quran was burned in Malmo by members of the far-right Danish part… https://t.co/EoApZomqkh 16 hours ago

