Yes! Pics - 8/28/20 Video Credit: FOX 47 News Michigan - Duration: 00:40s - Published 1 week ago Here are the viewer photos that made the air tonight. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend LETS TAKE A LOOK AT TONIGHT'SYES PICS... MARGIE WESTFALL OFCONCORD STARTS USOFF WITH THIS PICTURE OF HER DOG--BASH-- AND CHICKEN... ASTRIDTHEN AMY CARLSON SHARED APICTURE OF TUCKER, HER DOG.HE IS A PUPPY THAT JOINED HERFAMILY RECENTLY.AND KATHY CRAWFORD SHARED THISPICTURE OF HER DOG ...SAYINGPOOR ZIGGY IS SO TIRED AND IT'SONLY 7:45 PMIF YOU HAVE A PICTURE YOU'D LIKETO SHARE, SEND US AN EMAIL TOYES PICS AT FOX 47NEWS DOT COM







