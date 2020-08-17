Global  
 

Proud to be in list with senior cricketers: Arjuna Awardee Deepti Sharma

All-rounder of India's women's cricket team Deepti Sharma was conferred with Arjuna Award by President Ram Nath Kovind on August 29.

Cricketer feels honoured as pacer Ishant Sharma was also awarded Arjuna Award.


