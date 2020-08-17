Proud to be in list with senior cricketers: Arjuna Awardee Deepti Sharma

President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, chiefs of the three defence services and several leaders paid their last respects to former president Pranab Mukherjee at his residence on September 1. Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, BJP chief J P Nadda, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal among others also paid homage to the former president. Pranab Mukherjee will be cremated in Delhi today. The former president died on August 31 at the age of 84. He had been operated to remove a blood clot in his brain. Mukherjee was on ventilator since the surgery. Watch the full video for more.
Former President and Bharat Ratna awardee Pranab Mukherjee passed away at age of 84 on August 31. His son Abhijit Mukherjee announced the news on Twitter. Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter and wrote, "India grieves the passing away of Bharat Ratna Pranab Mukherjee. He has left an indelible mark on the development trajectory of our nation. A scholar par excellence, a towering statesman, he was admired across the political spectrum and by all sections of society." Home Minister Amit Shah expressed his condoles on death of former President Pranab Mukherjee. President Ram Nath Kovind said that his demise is passing of an era.
Former Indian President Pranab Mukherjee died on Monday. His son, Abhijit Mukherjee made the announcement on social media. The Congress veteran was admitted in a Delhi hospital and had been operated to remove a blood clot in his brain. Mukherjee had also tested positive for Covid-19, earlier in August. Condolences poured in for the former President. President Ram Nath Kovind offered condolences to Mukherjee’s family and friends. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a series of tweets, spoke about Pranab Mukherjee’s contribution towards the nation. PM Modi offered condolences and said the former president was an “outstanding Parliamentarian” who “made Rashtrapati Bhavan even more accessible to common citizens”. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi paid homage on Pranab da’s death. Watch the full video for more details.
Indian sports shooter Saurabh Chaudhary was conferred with Arjuna Award by the President of India Ram Nath Kovind on August 29. National Sports Awards 2020 ceremony was held virtually amid COVID-19 pandemic. Indian shooter feels that it's a big achievement to get Arjuna Award at an early stage of his career.
In a first of its kind, President Ram Nath Kovind conferred National Sports and Adventure Awards 2020, virtually on August 29 in New Delhi. The ceremony took place on the occasion of National Sports Day. Awardees attend the ceremony from various places across the country. Captain of Indian Women's Hockey Team, Rani Rampal received Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna. Hockey player Akashdeep Singh received Arjuna Award in Bengaluru. Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports, Kiren Rijiju also attended the event from Vigyan Bhawan.
Legendary cricketer MS Dhoni retired from international cricket on August 15. The Ranchi lad led India to numerous big victories including world cups. Cricketer Suresh Raina also bid adieu to his India..
